Hypebae
Drake's NOCTA Drops Nike Hot Step Air Terra in 2 New Colorways
Drake continues to work on his NOCTA x Nike partnership with a new release of the coveted Hot Step Air Terra sneaker. This time around, the rapper has released two new colorways of the kicks, “Champagne” and “Purple.”. The sneakers were previously spotted in “University Gold” as...
Hypebae
Mila V and Patta Soundsystem Drop 'CRACKS' Exclusive Merch Collection
Patta Soundsystem celebrates Mila V as the dynamic musician has dropped their new EP, CRACKS, and along with it a collaborative merch collection and exclusive listening party to honor their artistic journey. Known for beats and tunes that could’ve easily been Berghain‘s soundtrack, Mila V has been part of the...
Hypebae
New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Returns With "Vachetta Tan" 574
New Balance Tokyo Design Studio is back with a refreshed version of the iconic 574 silhouette. The timeless model arrives in a curated selection of colorways and the new “Vachetta Tan” iteration exudes elegance and luxury. Appearing in a supple buttery shade of beige, the reinvigorated sneaker is...
Hypebae
The North Face x Supreme Are Back With Another Collaborative Drop
Supreme and The North Face are continuing their longstanding partnership, delivering another round of co-branded pieces for the Fall 2022 season. The duo, which launched water-resistant jackets, cozy fleece sets and more earlier this season, have joined forces on outerwear items such as a Taped Seam Shell Jacket. The garment is equipped with waterproof three-layer nylon shell, along with fully sealed seams, tricot backing and a transparent watch window at the cuff, which is designed specifically for a three-way watch collab with G-SHOCK. The shock-resistant timepiece, available in black, yellow and white, features TNF and Supreme logos on the strap, while a hidden Bogo appears in night mode.
Hypebae
Ye Is Selling Yeezy and Balenciaga Hoodies for Just $20
In a new video shared on Instagram by Threaducation, Kanye West announced that he’ll be selling archive hoodies from Yeezy, Balenciaga, Gap and adidas for just $20 USD. It seems that Ye isn’t content with the idea of his partnering brands (and resale platforms) refusing to sell his old stock, so he’s taken matters into his own hands.
Hypebae
Diesel's S-Prototype-Cr Sneaker Is Finally Here
Diesel‘s new S-Prototype-Cr sneaker first made its debut during the label’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway show and at last, it’s available for purchase. Designed with breathable mesh and overlaid with leather, the new silhouette boasts adjustable velcro straps, a grosgrain layout and rubber mounts, fused together with an industrial-style, gripped sole. Its durable construction offers a cage-like structure, keeping the contents of the shoe securely contained.
Skittles: ‘Don’t throw the rainbow’ at Harry Styles
Skittle has a simple message for music fans — don’t throw candy at artists. The candy brand has taken to social media and even paid for a full-page advertisement to remind people not to pelt a person with sweets, Billboard reported. The advertisement appeared in the Los Angeles...
Hypebae
Custom Fit Denim Brand unspun Opens Permanent Store in Hong Kong
Unspun — the brand that makes custom-fit denim jeans using 3D scanning technology — has opened its first-ever store in Hong Kong. For those unfamiliar, the label, based between the city and San Francisco, uses 3D scanning technology to craft jeans customized to every person’s body. Putting comfort and style first, the brand additionally prioritizes sustainability by pushing intentional consumption while using 100% vegan fabrics and processes that reduce water usage.
Hypebae
Burberry and Minecraft Explore a Pixelated Reality in New Capsule Collection
In its first-ever partnership with a gaming franchise, Burberry goes full-throttle as it pieces together a capsule collection arriving alongside the new Minecraft adventure game – Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond. Teased earlier this month in a virtual reality campaign video, the new collection shows unmistakable references to the...
Hypebae
Spencer Badu Celebrates Journeys and Migration With Vibrant "011" Collection
Canadian-Ghanian designer Spencer Badu has unveiled a deeply personal new collection dubbed “011.” The range reflects the designer’s parents journey from Ghana to Europe and North America, exploring the theme of migration through the juxtaposition of different outdoor settings and traditional uniforms. Badu tapped graphic designer Mike...
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Revamps Her Signature Noughties Hairstyle, in the Most "Fearless" Way
Taylor Swift is having the time of her life. The new album, doing a full sweep at the American Music Awards, and a fresh (but throwback) hairstyle? We’re immensely impressed. Swift made history by winning the most AMAs from a female artist — not to mention this has been...
Hypebae
2023 Will Be All About Denim, Says Glenn Martens of Diesel
Diesel, one of 2022’s hottest brands thanks to Glenn Martens, has unveiled its Pre-Fall 2023 collection filled with denim, denim and more denim. The range celebrates Diesel’s roots while presenting Martens’ new vision for the Italian label. Martens shared in a conversation with Vogue Runway that the collection was designed with everyone in mind: “Our shows are more for people in the fashion industry, while with our pre-collections we try to speak to everyone; my brother, my mother, teenagers in high schools… everyone. So it is a very different exercise for me.” He continued, “It’s this breaking boundaries, no bullshit attitude. Sexy and fun.”
Hypebae
Banksy Instructs Shoplifters to Target GUESS
Anonymous British artist Banksy recently took to Instagram to shed light on the fact that GUESS has been utilizing his art work without his permission. It’s been said that as Banksy has yet to reveal his official name, that he’s unable to file any form of copyright regarding his work, meaning that brands and entities technically are able to use his images.
Hypebae
Christie's Pulls Tyrannosaurus Rex Skeleton From Upcoming Auction
Christie’s, set to open its Autumn Auctions from November 25 to December 3 in Hong Kong, announced that it is pulling a much anticipated Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton from its sales. The specimen, named Shen, was expected to bring in between $15 million and $25 million USD. However, experts have...
Hypebae
Behind the Interface: Rohan Mirza's Artefacts Invites You on a Journey Between Reality and Fiction
We can all agree the future is such a complex and abstract idea. For some, it is something that is to come, while for others it is something they are already living in. With concepts like blockchain, DNA editing, post-humanism and climate change becoming prevalent talking points, one needs to decide whether this future looks like a utopia or dystopia. However, there is only so much we can predict as the future is unknown and unexpected.
Hypebae
SOREL Joins JD Sports’ Lineup of Fashion-Forward Footwear Brands
Continuing to cater to sneakerheads and footwear fans, JD Sports expands its offering of sporty-yet-stylish silhouettes with new styles from SOREL. The emerging brand joins JD’s versatile lineup of footwear brands carried by the British retailer now in North America. With an array of fashionable yet functional silhouettes, SOREL offers choice footwear options for JD Sports shoppers keen on staying stylish while on the go.
Hypebae
Off-White™ Taps POST ARCHIVE FACTION, Helinox, Victorinox for "EQUIPMENT" Collection
Off-White™ has tapped three labels — POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF), Helinox and Victorinox — for its latest collaboration. Dubbed “EQUIPMENT,” the collection was conceptualized by Virgil Abloh in 2020 prior to his death. The four-way partnership is comprised of 12 pieces spanning ready-to-wear, accessories and...
Hypebae
Dua Lipa and Balenciaga Are a Match Made in Couture Heaven
Dua Lipa recently attended the Disney+ event for Elton John Live Farewell From Dodger Stadium in California, wearing an outfit made up entirely of Balenciaga couture. Recreating Nicole Kidman’s iconic look (number 56, to be exact) from the brand’s 51st Couture Collection, showcased at Paris Couture Week, Lipa wore a black version of Kidman’s asymmetric draped maxi dress, reimagined in black silk taffeta. Paired with the Knife Pantalegging in black jersey and this season’s must-have accessory: black Opera gloves, the singer looked incredibly chic in her all black ensemble.
Hypebae
"Little Jewels" by Jesse Edwards Brings Back Disney Nostalgia
London-based gallery OMNI has announced a new ceramics and paintings exhibition by artist Jesse Edwards. Dubbed, “Little Jewels,” the occasion represents Edward’s first solo exhibition in the U.K. Opening November 22, the space will showcase a series of sculptured cinematic scenes vital to the New York-based artist’s creative practice. “Little Jewels” blends Edward’s graffiti counterculture of his youth with his precisely rendered still-life paintings and ceramic sculptures.
Hypebae
Maison Kitsuné and Olympia Le-Tan Host a House Party for FW22
Maison Kitsuné and New York-based indie designer Olympia Le-Tan have joined forces yet again to deliver a whimsical yet preppy Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Centered around the theme of a raucous house party, the melange of garments offer vibrance, levity and joy. Dizzying floral printed shirts are elevated by buoyant...
