MySanAntonio
Tesla Announced Multiple Recalls Affecting Over 350,000 Vehicles This Weekend
If you’ve been reading news about an Elon Musk-owned company recently, that news has probably been about Twitter. And, as you’ve probably noticed, there has been a lot of it. Not to be outdone, Tesla recently made a pair of appearances in the news. Unfortunately, the reasons for that involved recalls — specifically, recalls that involved over 350,000 Tesla vehicles.
Shell to evaluate 25 billion-pound U.K. investments on windfall tax
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Shell will "evaluate" its plan for as much as 25 billion pounds of U.K. investments and push for changes to the expanded windfall tax announced by the government last week. "We're going to have to evaluate each project on...
Swedish housing is now in the worst rout since the 1990s
Sweden's home-price decline accelerated in October, as the Nordic country gripped by the most severe housing slump in three decades shows what may lie ahead for many other developed economies. One of the pacesetters for a global housing downturn fueled by soaring inflation and central bank moves to curb price...
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
Roku has been mauled by the bear market, but this too will pass.
UK plugs EU science gap with £484 million research funding
The UK announced £484 million ($571 million) in research funding to plug a gap left by the European Union's refusal to grant the country access to international science programs after Brexit. The money will be directed at British universities and research organizations to enable them to employ and retain...
Apple, Google Probed by U.K. over 'stranglehold' on mobile devices
Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc. face an in-depth probe from Britain's antitrust watchdog after a study concluded they have the power to "exercise a stranglehold" over operating systems, app stores and web browsers on mobile devices. The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday it's opening a formal investigation into the...
Korean truckers to strike again in risk to global supply chains
Truckers in South Korea are planning to go on strike for a second time this year, threatening again to disrupt global supply chains for everything from automobiles to fuel. The Cargo Truckers' Solidarity division of the Korean Public Service and Transport Workers' Union is asking members to stop work nationwide from 12 a.m. on Nov. 24, Yeonsu Park, a union spokeswoman, said on Monday.
