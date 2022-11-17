Damon Evans on Maryland's embarrassing performance against Penn State
The Terps traveled to State College last Saturday and got blown out 30-0. Damon Evans joined Vinny & Haynie on Thursday to talk about the game and he didn't make any excuses.
