‘The Game’ Season 2 Trailer Explores Football League’s Unionization Efforts (Exclusive Video)
In a first trailer for “The Game” Season 2, shared exclusively with TheWrap, players on and off the field are tested by the pro football league’s unionization efforts, which leads to confrontation, betrayals and, of course, power plays. The sophomore season of the Paramount+ revival series will premiere with two episodes on Dec. 15.
‘Godfather of Harlem’: Bumpy Johnson Is Taking What’s His in Exclusive Season 3 Clip and Photos (Video)
New levels bring new devils
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly on Season 5: ‘We Get to See Beth Squirm Out of a Few Things’
Theres an unraveling this season, Reilly tells TheWrap of Beth's arc this year
How to Watch ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': When Is the Sequel Streaming?
The long-awaited “Knives Out” sequel is finally here, and while “Glass Onion” is a Netflix movie, it’s getting a hybrid release in theaters and on the streaming service at different times. This time murder is already in the air when Detective Benoit Blanc arrives in...
David E. Kelley-Michael Connelly Drama ‘Avalon’ Not Moving Forward at ABC
Neve Campbell was set to star on the police drama from the "Lincoln Lawyer" producers
Every Rian Johnson Movie, Ranked Worst to Best (Photos)
D: Where does "Glass Onion" fit among the filmmaker's output?
Curt Beech (‘Till’ production designer) on crafting a tragedy ‘that begins and ends in a place of joy’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“How do we make a film that begins and ends in a place of joy?” recalls production designer Curt Beech about embarking on creating the look and feel of true-story drama “Till.” For our recent webchat he adds, “I was told that we were going to do something totally different, which is great. It’s the best thing to hear at the beginning, to have your initial impulses completely flipped upside down. That is engaging and exciting and really keeps you on your toes.” We talked with Beech as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023...
Dwayne Johnson Laughs Off ‘Black Panther’ vs ‘Black Adam’ Box Office Comparison: ‘We’re New Babies and Have to Grow’
"Theres no competition with the established global brand of 'Black Panther,'" actor tweeted to IGN
Why Chris Hemsworth Chose to Reveal His Alzheimer’s Gene Discovery in Docuseries ‘Limitless’
The Australian star has two copies of the APOE4 gene, putting him at a higher risk for the disease
Why ‘She Said’ Bombed at the Box Office
Universal's #MeToo pic joins films like "Till" and "Tr" that get Oscar buzz for tackling tough topics but can't win over audiences looking for an escape
‘Tár,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Women Talking’ Receive Indie Spirit Award Nominations
“Bones and All,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Our Father the Devil,” “Tár” and “Women Talking” have have been nominated as the best independent films of 2022 at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, which announced its nominations on Tuesday morning by Taylour Paige and Raúl Castillo.
How ‘The Chosen’ Became the Latest Heavenly Hit for Fathom Events and Angel Studios
Advance screenings of the streaming series' third season drew $8.2 million this weekend
The 7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in November 2022
Now you can actually see "Don't Worry Darling" instead of just talking about it
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale: Who Took Home the Mirrorball?
Both judge Len Goodman and pro Cheryl Burke bid farewell to the show on Monday night
‘The White Lotus’ Star Leo Woodall on Jack and Portia’s Flirty Fling: ‘He’s the Polar Opposite to Albie’
Jack "provides the things that Portia thinks that she wants or needs," Woodall told TheWrap
Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Taps ‘White Boy Rick’ Director Yann Demange to Replace Bassam Tariq
Just under two months after losing original helmer Bassam Tariq, Marvel Studios has hired both a new director and a new screenwriter for its upcoming “Blade” reboot with Mahershala Ali. Yann Demange, a French-Algerian filmmaker whose previous credits include Jack O’Connell’s “71” and Matthew McConaughey’s “White Boy Rick,”...
‘DWTS’ Dance Pro Cheryl Burke Exits Show After 26 Seasons
"This has been one of the absolute hardest decisions of my life," Burke wrote
James Cameron Scores Touchdown With Final Trailer for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (Video)
In case you're unaware of the sequel to one of the most successful films ever, this is a trailer for it
‘Disenchanted’ Review: Amy Adams Sequel Breaks the Spell
While the first movie subverted Disney fairy-tale tropes, this follow-up seems determined to revive them
