Read full article on original website
I wiil call u out☠️
4d ago
🤬. And the want to put beer and wine drinking in Publix. That’s going to be a massive Of bad things going down. They are 🥴😵💫🤡😵💫🙅♀️No.
Reply(9)
11
Richard Powell
4d ago
probably another married man that cheated on his wife with a young woman got her knocked up then 86's her sad sad world we live in today
Reply(2)
16
Marcos S Rojas
4d ago
insane non care for life if that person knew her they knew she had a child that needed her and they still killed her
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
3 Florida Man headlines that are weird AFEvie M.Florida State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in FloridaTravel MavenOrlando, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 more crazy animal-related Florida Man news storiesEvie M.Florida State
Related
wogx.com
Florida teens suspected of shooting at car with toddler inside arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two 18-year-olds are behind bars in Volusia County, suspected in several recent shootings in DeLand. Damarion Mims and Elijah Bruten were arrested on Friday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Mims and Bruten (who use the nicknames ‘Taz’ and Lala') are suspected of being behind several shootings, including one where a vehicle with a toddler inside was shot at.
click orlando
‘Thoughts about killing:’ Kissimmee boy, 17, fatally stabbed teen girl going to school, police say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy who had been thinking about killing someone was arrested after fatally stabbing a 16-year-old girl leaving her Kissimmee apartment for school Thursday, police said. Anas Muhammad was arrested on a charge of murder in the death of Paola Pagan, who was found Thursday...
Florida teen arrested after 16-year-old girl stabbed to death
Police said the 17-year-old confessed to stabbing Pagan and showed them evidence.
73-year-old man dies, another man injured after Lake County crash, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old man has died following a crash on State Road 44, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in Lake County. According to a news release, a Honda was traveling southbound on State Road 44, north of Rory...
WESH
Satellite Beach couple found dead in murder-suicide
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Two people were found dead in Satellite Beach Friday after an apparent murder-suicide, according to spokesperson Tod Goodyear with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Satellite Beach police said it happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. "They had the whole road taped off...
Orange County investigating domestic violence shooting near Moat Court in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrived to the 5600 block of Moat Court for a shooting call Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they located a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. Investigators say this is a domestic...
fox35orlando.com
Driver arrested hours after hitting, killing Florida teen waiting for school bus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old Lake County teen was arrested just hours following the incident. Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested 57-year-old Enrique Ramirez Thursday on charges of leaving the scene involving death. The teen was killed after being hit...
WESH
One killed and one injured in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed one and injured another Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. FHP says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on SR-44 near Rory Lane in unincorporated Pine Lakes. According to troopers, a 2021 Honda CR-V traveling southbound on SR-44 attempted to make a U-turn when it was struck on the left side by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe also traveling southbound.
WESH
2 arrested in Orlando homicide investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are under arrest Thursday in connection with a murder last month in Orlando. Twenty-four-year-old Kelonshay Watson and a 17-year-old are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean Ruben Acosta. WESH 2 will not name the teen because of their age. Police said...
click orlando
40-year-old man shot, killed in suspected drug deal, Orlando police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday in what police believe may have been a drug deal, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said they received a 911 call at 7:55 p.m. about a shooting at 2701 Frigate Drive. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s...
fox35orlando.com
Florida student killed in hit-and-run crash while walking to school bus in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old Florida boy was killed after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Lake County early Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a message sent to parents, officials said the teen, who was a freshman at Lake Minneola High School,...
OPD, state investigating funeral home after family complains of unlicensed activity
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officials and state regulators confirmed they’re investigating a local funeral home after a family complained its owner was acting as a funeral director, despite not having a license. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers were called to the Celebrations of...
WESH
'I miss the old me': Family continues fighting for change 3 years after 6-year-old girl's arrest
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's been three years since Kaia Rolle was arrested at her school in Orlando for having a temper tantrum. Kaia was six years old when Dennis Turner, a former officer for the Orlando Police Department, who was fired as a result of this incident, walked into the room at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy on Sept. 19, 2019.
WESH
Officials: 14-year-old boy waiting for school bus dies in Lake County hit-and-run
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a teenager was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday. According to the highway patrol, on Thursday morning, a 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle. "I'm calling today with a message no principal ever wants to deliver," Linda Shepherd-Miller said. That's...
mynews13.com
Family, friends mourn the loss of 16-year-old Osceola High School student
Kissimmee Police say 16-year-old Paola Pagan was fatally stabbed shortly after leaving her family’s apartment to go to the bus stop Thursday morning. Kissimmee Police say 16-year-old Paola Pagan was fatally stabbed shortly after leaving her family’s apartment Thursday morning. Officials say a 17-year-old "estranged friend" of Pagan's...
click orlando
Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
WESH
Police identify man found dead inside workshop of Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was found dead inside an Orlando home Tuesday night. Police identified the man killed as 40-year-old Ruben Davila. The investigation is ongoing on Frigate Drive, off Michigan Street, near State Road 436. Officials say Davila's body was found by his roommate in a workshop...
Orange County mother believes group of ATV, dirt bike riders ran over her son
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County mother believes a group of ATV and dirt bike riders are responsible for running over her son. Nykowanna Sloan said her 21-year-old son was walking down Apopka-Vineland Road over Halloween weekend when he was hit. He was just released from the hospital on...
Florida teacher arrested after touching students inappropriately, deputies say
A Sumter County teacher was arrested after deputies said he touched students inappropriately.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Health seeks help identifying mystery patient
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Health needs help identifying a patient who is currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. According to a news release, the man is believed to be in his late 20s to mid 30s. He has light brown to olive tone skin, black hair, a beard and a mustache. Officials said he is 5’ 9" and weighs 150 pounds.
People
356K+
Followers
59K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 60