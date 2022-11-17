The first week of December is the most exciting time of the year. It’s Miami Art Week, baby, and the energy is electric! The tents rise, the galleries open, the brands do brand-y things but, most notably, the crowds roll in. They come from all over: New York, Los Angeles, South America, Europe and did we already say New York? They come to see and be seen, to schmooze and make the rounds at all the best Art Basel parties and pop-ups. They might also check out some art, if there’s time.

