Find old-school, handcrafted arepas at this new South Beach spot
Miami is no stranger to the arepa. The round, flat cornmeal cakes (sort of like if an English muffin got together with a tortilla) are a staple in Central and South America, and you’ll find them all around this city prepared simply with melted cheese, stuffed to the brim with proteins and sauces, or even offered as sweet desserts.
The six types of people you’ll see during Art Basel Miami Beach
The first week of December is the most exciting time of the year. It’s Miami Art Week, baby, and the energy is electric! The tents rise, the galleries open, the brands do brand-y things but, most notably, the crowds roll in. They come from all over: New York, Los Angeles, South America, Europe and did we already say New York? They come to see and be seen, to schmooze and make the rounds at all the best Art Basel parties and pop-ups. They might also check out some art, if there’s time.
A festive open-air ice skating rink is coming to Bal Harbour Shops
A completely counterintuitive yet irresistibly festive open-air ice skating rink will open at the beachside Bal Harbour Shops this weekend to help usher in the holiday shopping season. From Thursday, November 17 to Sunday, November 20, the high-end mall’s lush and sunny center courtyard will transform into a wintry outdoor...
All the new brunch and happy hour food specials you'll find at Time Out Market Miami
We take our happy hours and brunches very seriously here. It’s a tough job, but someone has to scour Miami for the best food and drink specials. It’s all with the goal of making your life easier, and at Time Out Market Miami, we’ve gone one step further. Now you and your pals can enjoy a fresh batch of brunch dishes and sweet happy hour snacks by the city’s best chefs and mixologists all under the same roof.
Chicago’s wildly popular Mediterranean restaurant, Aba, opens in Bal Harbour
With its balmy coastal breeze and year-round sunshine, Miami’s a fertile breeding ground for Mediterranean restaurants. In the last couple of years alone we’ve gained swoon-worthy new spots like Doya in Wynwood, the Drexel and Layla in Miami Beach, Motek in Downtown, El Turco in Buena Vista and Neya in Surfside, among others.
Halo Top is giving away free ice cream in Miami
Halo Top has amassed a cult-like following with its wide range of low-cal and keto-friendly frozen treats that actually taste naughty—almost. In tandem with the dreaded end of daylight saving time (Nov. 6), the reigning purveyor of guilt-free frozen treats wants to help “lighten up” your mood the best way they know how: free ice cream.
These are the people, places and projects shaping Miami’s bike scene
Most people know Carolina Isabela as Caro the Tour Guide, a personality she took on for social media to boast about all the cool things in Miami. But when we spoke, she had just returned home from Amsterdam and couldn’t stop gushing about all the epic bike rides there.
Gov. Ron DeSantis among guests at star-studded Contessa opening in Design District
Design District is getting yet another upscale, modern Italian restaurant this fall and, this time, it’s coming courtesy of the extremely hyped NYC-based Major Food Group. On the heels of wildly successful Miami ventures Carbone (Miami Beach), Sadelle’s (Coconut Grove) and Dirty French (Brickell), the Rich Torrisi, Jeff Zalaznick and Mario Carbone-helmed hospitality empire unveiled Contessa last week at a star-studded opening party.
Miami ranks in the top 3 best cities for Halloween in the U.S.
A new study ranking 2022’s best places to celebrate Halloween just dropped courtesy of WalletHub, and the results are resounding: Miami’s gone all in on spooky season. In fact, only New York (#1) and San Francisco (#2) scored better than Miami for trick-or-treating, dressing up and partying for Halloween this year.
