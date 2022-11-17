ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 3

JustAGuy
4d ago

The words “Ohio,” “Republican,” “Protect,” and “Constitution” should never be used together in a sentence. If Republicans in Ohio are saying they want “reforms” to protect the Constitution that is your sign that they are seeking to do exactly the opposite of that. Just like they ignored the law, the courts, and /the constitution/ when they maneuvered the state into a constitutionally illegal gerrymander for the 2022 midterms. Now they want to “protect” it? Riiiiiight. 🙄🤥🤮

