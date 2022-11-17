ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police need help identifying downtown Mobile shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were in the downtown area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. Officers were flagged down by a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly the victim heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the foot. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
Atmore woman killed in single-vehicle crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, an Atmore woman has died as the result of a single vehicle crash in Escambia County. On Sunday, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Tara R. Nelson was driving down Boonville Road when her vehicle left the roadway before striking a tree.
Tow truck dedicated to honor recently slain local tow truck driver

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Folks gathered to celebrate Lawrence Darby, a tow truck driver who passed away earlier this month. He was shot and killed at Saint Stephens Woods Apartment. Friends say Darby brought joy and laughter to those around him. Saturday, loved ones dedicated a tow truck in...
Fairhope man killed in single-vehicle crash

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single vehicle crash claimed the life of a Fairhope man on Saturday. 21-year-old Cameron Buchanan was driving down Ingleside Avenue, one mile south of Fairhope, when his car left the roadway and struck a tree. Buchanan was...
PWWSB board members say they were not aware of ADEM Consent Order

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board was recently smacked with a consent order from ADEM. It shows multiple violations of permits over the course of 4 years. But some water board members tell us they were caught off guard by the violations, saying they were never made aware that the consent order was even issued, nor were they made aware the board had to pay almost a quarter of a million dollars in fines. Some board members are now seeking legal help. The board members say one of the reasons they lawyered up is because they do not want to be associated with those violations.
Senior Bowl hosts 3rd annual Turkey Bowl Classic

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Sunday, the Senior Bowl hosted its 3rd annual Turkey Bowl Classic at South Alabama. It's an opportunity for young athletes in the area to compete at Hancock- Whitney Stadium. Before the games, the Senior Bowl announced its future prospects team, honoring the best of the...
Jags rally for 4th quarter victory against Southern Mississippi

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — South Alabama continued this season's success story with yet another victory Saturday against Southern Mississippi. While the Jags trailed behind the Golden Eagles for much of the game, two 4th quarter touchdown passes from QB Carter Bradley set the team up for another Sun Belt win on the road.
Jags bowl eligible for the first time since 2016

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For the first time since 2016, the University of South Alabama is bowl eligible. The Jags are 9 and 2 this season. This Saturday, the jags will be facing off against the Big Blue Old Dominion for their last regular game of the season. They're excited to be bowl eligible and they're feeling pretty confident that they’ll walk into bowl season with a 10 and 2 record.
