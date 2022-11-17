MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board was recently smacked with a consent order from ADEM. It shows multiple violations of permits over the course of 4 years. But some water board members tell us they were caught off guard by the violations, saying they were never made aware that the consent order was even issued, nor were they made aware the board had to pay almost a quarter of a million dollars in fines. Some board members are now seeking legal help. The board members say one of the reasons they lawyered up is because they do not want to be associated with those violations.

