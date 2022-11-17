Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Related
Hearings Begin on Proposed Two-Family Dwelling Zoning Changes
The Bedford Planning Board last week held a public hearing regarding its draft revisions to the zoning bylaw related to two-family dwellings. The hearing will be continued on Dec. 13. The board plans to include the amendments on the 2023 Annual Town Meeting warrant. The proposal establishes that any dwellings...
Time to Light up Your Home for the Holidays with Luminaria
With the dark early winter days upon us, now’s the time to get your Luminaria kit to brighten your walkway throughout the holidays. The Bedford Minuteman Memorial Scholarship Trust is once again supporting Bedford Public Schools through the annual sale of Christmas Luminaria. The kits can be purchased at Chip-in Farm for $15 and the proceeds will benefit the American Studies programs at each of the elementary school libraries.
Bedford Shows Its Generosity at Annual John Dodge Coat Drive
The 37th annual John Dodge Coat Drive to “Help the Homeless” held on Nov. 12 was a big success – no doubt, one of the most successful. The event was the highlight of John’s year and the family he inherited when he married Connie Donovan promised him it would continue. John Dodge cared deeply for people he spoke of as “down on their luck” and when he died in 2016, the Franciscan priest who founded St. Francis House – the largest day shelter in Boston – in the early 1980s, flew up from North Carolina to deliver his eulogy.
Special Town Meeting, November 14
More than 1,000 people crowded into the Bedford High School gym for Monday night’s Special Town Meeting. The biggest article of the night involved expanding the Minuteman Bikeway onto what is now the Reformatory Branch Trail. That article needed a two-third vote – it failed on a 537 to 537 tally. Articles 4 and 5 that would have delayed the Bedford Fire Station project were also defeated.
Voters Reject Efforts to Reopen Fire Station Siting Process
Voters at the Special Town Meeting on Monday night rejected efforts by petitioners to suspend preparation for construction of a fire station at 139 The Great Road and send the site selection process back to square one. Articles to halt expenditures for the project and to establish an ad hoc...
What Do They Do There Anyway – MITRE
MITRE, if there ever was a well-known company in Bedford, it’s MITRE. Everyone knows someone who works there or who knows someone who worked there. There are currently around 2,000 people who work at the Bedford facility, second only to Hanscom in terms of local employment. If you ask...
Letter to the Editor: All-Weather Accessibility on the Reformatory Branch Trail?
Experience and expert research tell us a paved path is not usable in all weather and, when busy, is also less safe for slower users. How sad it would be to forcibly take land from Bedford residents, to ruin a local business and destroy a vanishing town asset—a relatively flat path through shaded woods, healthy for people and the planet, gentle enough for the very young, fragile seniors and the infirm and still welcoming to runners and most wheeled vehicles—only to find out what we already know:
Ta Da! Arriving This Week: The Fourth Annual Edition of The Bedford Guide
The latest edition of The Bedford Guide will arrive in mailboxes this week and offers a look back at the past year and the events and people who stood out to help make our town such a lively and interesting place to live. We extend sincere thanks to the many loyal sponsors who support the publication of The Guide – you will find a complete list on page 2 and we encourage you to patronize them and extend your own thanks for all they do to support both The Guide and The Bedford Citizen itself.
Seven Town Meeting Warrant Articles Are Not about Fire Station, Bikeway
Proposals to build a fire station and extend the Minuteman Bikeway were headliners at the Annual Town Meeting more than seven months ago, and they return to the main stage at Special Town Meeting next Monday. There are seven other articles on the warrant, and they’re also important to various...
Letter to the Editor: One Resident’s Concern about Article 10-A Heavy Heart
I write this before knowing which side has won, and I sit here with a heavy heart. The votes have been cast, some of us are elated with victory others are exhausted and depleted by defeat. My heart is heavy for those folks who have not been able to use,...
Human Service Providers Honor Longtime Group Home Staff Member
It’s easy for Bob Renois to explain why he has worked for 23 years at the Guild for Human Services. “The kids and the staff make me love the job,” he declared. “Because they love me, I love them, too.”. Renois, a residential assistant at the Guild’s...
Letter to the Editor: Benefits to Extending the Minuteman Bikeway
I support the Minuteman Extension because I want it to be safer to get around town without a car. The project makes Bedford more connected, accessible, inclusive, and responsible. Folks interested in learning more should watch the video. Key benefits are summarized below. SAFE. Improves crossings at Railroad Ave., Hartwell...
Superintendent Search about to Reach for Community Input
The search for a new superintendent of Bedford schools will soon involve residents. Bedford School Committee Chair Brad Morrison said on Friday that the search subcommittee will distribute an online survey, probably before Dec. 1, “to try to gain input from the community and help shape the selection process.”
Letter to the Editor: Losses and Gains if Bikeway Extension is Blocked
What Bedford Will Lose if the Minuteman Bikeway Extension Is Blocked—and What We Gain if It Passes. I have been commuting on the Minuteman Bikeway for more than a decade. At this point, I have traveled the length of the path—from Bedford to Cambridge and back—more than 1,000 times. And for the past seven years, I have helped support the bikeway community through a dedicated Twitter account: @minutemanbiker.
Letter to the Editor: Railroad Avenue Residents Urge a “No” vote on Article 10
The Town has stated that the opportunity to improve Railroad Avenue is one of the main benefits of extending the Minuteman Bikeway. We are residents of Railroad Avenue and we oppose this Extension. We ask you to join us in voting NO on Article 10 on November 14/15. This plan...
St. Paul’s to hold Annual Advent Craft Fair
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is preparing for its annual Advent Fair, to be held this year on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Fair features gifts, crafts, food, and holiday cheer for all ages with all proceeds benefitting the work and ministries of the church.
Holiday Artisans Fair Adds a New Dimension to Bedford’s Annual Tree Lighting
~Submitted by Housing and Economic Director Jeffrey M. King. A Holiday Artisans Fair, sponsored by the Bedford Cultural District and the Gallery Committee @ First Parish in Bedford, will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 inside the historic meeting house on Bedford Common. First Parish...
Letter to the Editor: Who Benefits from the RBT Improvement Project, an Analysis
My very well-educated estimate is that paving the trail will add an average of 30 usable days per year for cyclists (mostly in cold months). The project will last at least two construction seasons, April-November. In my estimate, everyone will lose full use of the current trail for at least 480 days during construction, for cyclists to gain up to 30 more days/year. By my calculations, it will take 16 years to break even on the number of days we will have lost (480/30=16).
Letter to the Editor: Bedford Mothers Out Front supports the Minuteman Bikeway Extension
Bedford Mothers Out Front supports the Minuteman Bikeway Extension and urges voters to vote Yes on Article 10 at Special Town Meeting. Though we fully understand that there are real trade-offs to consider, we believe that the benefits to a livable future are worth the potential costs, especially given where we are in the current dire trajectory of the climate crisis.
Bedford Businesses in the News
Thermacell LIV Named to TIME’s List of the Best Inventions of 2022. BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Thermacell Repellents, Inc., the leading manufacturer of trusted and highly-effective area mosquito solutions, is proud to announce that its LIV Smart Mosquito Repellent System has been named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022. TIME’s annual list features 200 extraordinary innovations that are changing our lives and were evaluated based on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0