Arrest warrant issued for driver after Memphis Police officer hit by car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man after a Memphis Police officer was hit by a car. The incident happened Saturday at 8 p.m. at I-40 and Whitten Road. The on-duty officer was conducting a traffic stop when he and his vehicle were intentionally...
Memphis officer shoots teen suspect in stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in critical condition, and a police officer is injured Monday following a shooting and car crash involving a Memphis Police officer. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the case, said the person who was shot was a teenager. MPD said they got a call at 10:40 a.m. […]
Man throws concrete block at another man, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking for the public’s help for information on an assault on Getwell Road. On Oct. 30 at approximately 11:50 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a scene at Getwell and Elliston Road. When officers arrived, they were told a vehicle was vandalized after...
actionnews5.com
MPD searching for suspect after shots were fired over attempted car break-in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police responded to an aggravated assault that led to multiple shots being fired. The shooting happened Monday morning around 2 a.m. on Mill Avenue, according to police. The victim was in his apartment with his girlfriend when he saw a suspect wearing a hoodie attempting to...
Frayser shooting leaves one man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One male shooting victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition after he was shot Monday night in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department. He later died from his injuries. Memphis police said it happened around 9 p.m. in the 2900 block of...
Suspect captured weeks after killing of West Memphis woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in West Memphis on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman on October 30. WMPD said they have Lorenzo Lamon Allen in custody. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. on […]
actionnews5.com
Victim in critical condition after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in a Frayser neighborhood has left one person in critical condition. Police say that just before 9 p.m. Monday night, a shooting took place at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Treemont Cove. One victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. No suspect...
Man captured by police in West Memphis homicide, police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man wanted for murder was captured by police. 25-year-old Lorenzo Allen was wanted for a homicide that took place on Oct. 29 at approximately 10:55 p.m., in West Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a woman, Donna Christley, shot and under a carport. Christley...
actionnews5.com
‘My heart was racing,’ reckless drivers hold up traffic on I-240 Sunday morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police want to know more information about the reckless drivers who caused a standstill in traffic on I-240, performing doughnuts. Jeri Raburn of Bartlett and her friend had just wrapped up a night of watching live music in Memphis Saturday night and were on the way home.
Officer hit by car on I-40 and Whitten
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An on-duty Memphis Police officer was struck by a vehicle Saturday night near Interstate 40 and Whitten Road. MPD said the officer was struck by the vehicle, and the officer was taken to Baptist East for treatment. The officer was transported in non-critical condition. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
Memphis Police searching for shoplifters - some with guns - who stormed Walmart and took merchandise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for nearly two dozen people they said stormed a Walmart to steal merchandise. MPD investigators said about 9 p.m. Sunday, about 22 suspects – some of them armed – went into the Walmart store in the 5200 block of Elvis Presley, south of Holmes Rd.
‘I felt like something was off’: Man found shot to death after family reported him missing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman says the news of her brother’s death still hurts nearly five months later. Adding to that pain, police have yet to find the person responsible for her brother’s killing, despite security video showing the attack. On June 7, Memphis police found 23-year-old Laterrance Pugh sitting in his Nissan Altima […]
actionnews5.com
Officer hit by vehicle on I-40 while on duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was hit by a vehicle while on duty Saturday night. The incident happened on I-40 near Whitten Road after 9 p.m. The officer was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. One suspect is detained and officers are looking for two additional...
Group of 20+ suspects wanted after shoplifting from Whitehaven Walmart, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a group of suspects who stole items from a Walmart in Whitehaven on Nov. 20. A group of around 22 suspects, some armed, walked into the store at 5255 Elvis Presley Blvd. just before 9 p.m. Police said the...
VIDEO: Northeast Memphis store ransacked, burglarized a third time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convenience store owner says he’s tired of thieves targeting his business on Bartlett Road in Northeast Memphis. Mohamood Shah said his store has been ransacked and burglarized three times over the last year, costing him thousands of dollars. “The three times, maybe, $36,000-$37,000,” said Shah. The latest break-in at the Minit […]
Woman charged after shots fired at Whitehaven MPD station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing serious charges after police say she fired shots at personnel outside the Raines Station Precinct. Maleka Isom has been charged with aggravated assault on a first responder after MPD said she fired shots at the Raines Station. An officer advised that while on duty, he saw a suspicious […]
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting that took place Saturday morning that has left one victim dead. The shooting took place on the corner of Summit Arbors Circle, according to police. Officers have one male in custody. The investigation is still ongoing.
Car crash leads to cache of stolen items, drugs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars and faces a long list of felonies after police responded to a wreck on the interstate only to find a stolen vehicle, stolen guns, and drugs. Tyrese Hardaway has been charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000: motor vehicle theft, altering, falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment […]
Fourth Murder Suspect Arrested In Young Dolph Murder Investigation
Memphis authorities arrest a fourth suspect in connection to the murder of Young Dolph who is related to another suspect in the case.
Family concerned about woman missing over a week, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are still searching for a woman who has been missing over a week. Jacqulin Vail was last seen Nov. 12 in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue. According to MPD, her family has not heard from her and is concerned for her safety. Vail...
