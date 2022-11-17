ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Memphis officer shoots teen suspect in stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in critical condition, and a police officer is injured Monday following a shooting and car crash involving a Memphis Police officer. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the case, said the person who was shot was a teenager. MPD said they got a call at 10:40 a.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Frayser shooting leaves one man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One male shooting victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition after he was shot Monday night in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department. He later died from his injuries. Memphis police said it happened around 9 p.m. in the 2900 block of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect captured weeks after killing of West Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in West Memphis on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman on October 30. WMPD said they have Lorenzo Lamon Allen in custody. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. on […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Victim in critical condition after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in a Frayser neighborhood has left one person in critical condition. Police say that just before 9 p.m. Monday night, a shooting took place at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Treemont Cove. One victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. No suspect...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Officer hit by car on I-40 and Whitten

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An on-duty Memphis Police officer was struck by a vehicle Saturday night near Interstate 40 and Whitten Road. MPD said the officer was struck by the vehicle, and the officer was taken to Baptist East for treatment. The officer was transported in non-critical condition. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Officer hit by vehicle on I-40 while on duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was hit by a vehicle while on duty Saturday night. The incident happened on I-40 near Whitten Road after 9 p.m. The officer was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. One suspect is detained and officers are looking for two additional...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Northeast Memphis store ransacked, burglarized a third time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convenience store owner says he’s tired of thieves targeting his business on Bartlett Road in Northeast Memphis. Mohamood Shah said his store has been ransacked and burglarized three times over the last year, costing him thousands of dollars. “The three times, maybe, $36,000-$37,000,” said Shah. The latest break-in at the Minit […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged after shots fired at Whitehaven MPD station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing serious charges after police say she fired shots at personnel outside the Raines Station Precinct. Maleka Isom has been charged with aggravated assault on a first responder after MPD said she fired shots at the Raines Station. An officer advised that while on duty, he saw a suspicious […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting that took place Saturday morning that has left one victim dead. The shooting took place on the corner of Summit Arbors Circle, according to police. Officers have one male in custody. The investigation is still ongoing.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car crash leads to cache of stolen items, drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars and faces a long list of felonies after police responded to a wreck on the interstate only to find a stolen vehicle, stolen guns, and drugs. Tyrese Hardaway has been charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000: motor vehicle theft, altering, falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment […]
MEMPHIS, TN
