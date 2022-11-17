Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Off-duty Detroit police officer accused of pulling gun on girlfriend while drunk
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An off-duty Detroit police officer was arrested Friday after authorities say he pulled a gun on his girlfriend while drunk. According to Michigan State Police, Kory Ryan Dombrowski showed up armed with multiple firearms and wearing body armor while picking up his girlfriend from a party around 12:10 a.m. He allegedly pointed his duty weapon at his girlfriend, who did not want to leave. She called 911.
The Oakland Press
Judge denies bond again for man accused of shooting another in Pontiac store
A Pontiac man accused of shooting another in a local store, injuring him, has again been denied bond by an Oakland County judge. At a court hearing Nov. 15, 50th District Judge Ronda Gross said the alleged shooter, Andre Benton, 56, is “an acute danger to the community of Pontiac and continues to be a danger to the victim.” Gross was responding to a request by Benton’s attorney Johnny Hawkins to reconsider an earlier decision to keep him in jail while the case moves through district court. Hawkins said Benton is not a threat, which Gross said isn’t true.
State Police: Detroit officer showed up in body armor, armed with multiple weapons to pick up girlfriend
Michigan State Police said their troopers and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 caller who said her boyfriend approached her and pulled out a gun. They received the call just after midnight on Friday.
25newsnow.com
Nationwide arrest warrants issued after Livingston Co. GPS thefts
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for a pair accused in several reports of stealing GPS units throughout Livingston County. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says the pair, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute, are charged in three separate theft incidents, with an approximate value of $100,000.
fox2detroit.com
Couple killed by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning identified by Oakland County sheriff
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected after a Rochester Hills couple was found dead Friday. The daughter of Paul Louis Kamulski, 75, Frances Kamulski, 74, asked neighbors to check on her parents around 3 p.m. They were found unconscious in bed at their home in the 1100 block of E. Avon Road.
The Oakland Press
Police seek info on teen runaway’s whereabouts
A 14-year-old girl voluntarily left her home in Southfield early Monday morning, and police are seeking information from the public to find her. Cassidy Cross is described as black with a medium complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing approximately 130 pounds, according to the Southfield Police Department. She has shoulder-length, straight brown hair and brown eyes.
thelivingstonpost.com
High-speed chase through Howell ends when car crashes into house
Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling eastbound I-96 near M-59 in Howell Township when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2014 Ford Explorer after determining that it has been stolen out of Melvindale. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle failed to pull over, and instead accelerated at a high rate of speed while continuing east on I-96.
Detroit News
Man charged in carjacking of senior in Sterling Heights
A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a recent carjacking in Sterling Heights that targeted a senior citizen, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Authorities allege Jason Graves threw a woman out of her Jeep in the Walmart parking lot on Mound last Saturday. Police found...
Police suspect carbon monoxide poisoning in Rochester Hills couple's death
A couple was found dead inside their home in Rochester Hills Friday afternoon, according the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
Detroit News
Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim
A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police arrest 3 after food delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It was a terrifying experience for a local food delivery driver carjacked on Detroit's west side. Just hours later police recovered that car and made multiple arrests. "If you are thinking about doing a carjacking in Detroit, don’t do it," said Lt. Dana Russell. That’s...
Man found shot to death in car at Detroit gas station, police searching for suspect
An investigation is underway after a man was found murdered in his car Saturday night on Detroit’s west side at a gas station near 8 Mile and Greenfield Roads.
The Oakland Press
Southfield woman facing 43 felonies, accused of tax-related fraud
The case against a Southfield woman accused of multiple fraud-related crimes was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Lori Deonne Bradford, 55, is charged with 17 counts of making/permitting false returns, 17 counts of using a computer to...
fox2detroit.com
Man injured in Warren house fire
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was injured after a garage and house fire in Warren on Sunday. The fire broke out at around 5:00 p.m. at a home on Bunert near 11 Mile Road. Fire officials say they responded to the home after receiving reports of a garage fire. The family says they were watching TV when they saw a fire coming from the garage.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man uses Uber to rob bank, has driver wait to take him home
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Southfield man has been arrested for the robbery of a Huntington Bank and police said he took an Uber to and from the bank and asked the driver to wait as he held up the place. Jason Christmas, 42, was arrested by Southfield Police after...
fox2detroit.com
Father stabs son during argument in Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is in critical condition after his father stabbed him Wednesday in Eastpointe. Police said the 68-year-old suspect and his 35-year-old son were arguing in the 24000 block of Kelly Road just after 7 p.m. when the father stabbed the son. When police arrived,...
Armed robbery suspect chased down by MSP trooper in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A person suspected of armed robbery was chased down and arrested by a Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit.According to MSP, troopers received a message from Detroit Police at around 3:00 a.m. The dispatch described a vehicle with several people suspected of an armed robbery at a location near Plymouth Road and Ward Street.When troopers arrived, they saw several Detroit Police cars less than a quarter mile away near the intersection of Plymouth and Schaefer. They also said multiple suspects were seen running from the vehicle described by dispatchers.At that point, police say one trooper ran after a 29-year-old suspect while the other tried to contain other suspects at the scene.The trooper chasing down the 29-year-old on foot tried using a taser to stop them, but that did not work. However, the suspect was caught after they fell while running. That suspect was turned over to Detroit Police.No one was hurt during the incident.
downriversundaytimes.com
Hospital trespasser refuses to leave
TRENTON — Most people can’t wait to get out of the hospital, but on the afternoon of Oct. 29, one man refused to leave a parking lot at Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, and insinuated that he wanted to be taken into custody. Police officers had encountered the man, who...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after brandishing gun at employee while stealing from Detroit Dollar General
DETROIT (FOX 2) - When approached by an employee, a man stealing from a Detroit Dollar General brandished a gun and fled. Police said the man put items in a garbage bin while walking through the store in the 18600 block of W. 7 Mile around 9 a.m. Nov. 11. He left on foot after brandishing the weapon.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect with hammer smashes display cases at Oakland Mall while others fill backpacks with jewelry
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group filled their backpacks with jewelry Thursday during a smash-and-grab at Elias Diamonds at Oakland Mall. According to Troy police, five people entered the store around 6 p.m. One of the people used a hammer to smash showcases, while the four others filled backpacks with the merchandise.
