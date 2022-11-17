ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

KGET

Woman pleads not guilty to murder in Rosamond slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested in connection with a homicide in Rosamond pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of first-degree murder. Superior Court Judge Gloria Cannon ordered Gabriela Martinez held on $1 million bail and set her next hearing for Nov. 30. Martinez, 28, is accused of fatally shooting Kevin Ramirez, 37, […]
ROSAMOND, CA
Bakersfield Now

Crews extinguish fully engulfed vacant mobile home in Inyokern

INYOKERN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Firefighters on Saturday battled a mobile home fire in Inyokern, according to a press release from the Kern County Fire Department. Around 4:40 p.m. crews responded to the 1500 block of N. Leroy Street regarding reports of a working fire and encountered a fully engulfed mobile home that was threatening other buildings. Fire personnel worked quickly to protect exposures, evacuated nearby buildings and began extinguishing the main fire.
INYOKERN, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘After School Satan Club’ coming to California elementary school has parents in uproar

An elementary school has approved an “After School Satan Club” in California, and parents are upset, according to news outlets. The club meets “at select public schools where Good News Clubs and other religious clubs meet,” according to the program’s website. The classes are “designed to promote intellectual and emotional development.”
TEHACHAPI, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Caltrans to Host Tire Amnesty Day at Locations in Eastern Kern County

Caltrans is hosting a tire amnesty day on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Ridgecrest, Tehachapi, Mojave-Rosamond, and Boron Landfills and the Kern Valley Transfer Station. Loads should be properly tarped before transporting to the landfill. Per state law, transport only 9 tires per trip.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Cal City seeks proposals for property management

CALIFORNIA CITY — Seeking to address issues with the city’s neglected senior housing facilities, the City Council, on Nov. 8, reviewed a draft Request for Proposals for a property management firm and maintenance crew for the facilities. The issue of how to handle the Desert Jade and Legends...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Special Classic Movie Night to honor Pearl Harbor to be held Dec. 7

The first Classic Movie Night at the Historic USO Building, located at 230 W. Ridgecrest Blvd., will be held Dec. 7. This date has a hallowed place in the nation's history -- the surprise attack on our forces in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in December 1941. In observation of the historical...
RIDGECREST, CA

