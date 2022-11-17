Read full article on original website
adirondackalmanack.com
North Country receives $4.6 million in federal housing and infrastructure grants
On November 15, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that more than $33 million in Community Development Block Grant funding has been awarded to dozens of municipalities for local infrastructure improvement and housing rehabilitation projects. The grants are designed to help communities provide decent affordable housing and safe living environments primarily for low- and moderate-income residents.
adirondackalmanack.com
Town of North Elba awards more than $600,000 to several local organizations
LAKE PLACID, NY – The Town of North Elba is awarding more than $600,000 to several local organizations through its North Elba Local Enhancement and Advancement Fund (LEAF). Projects that will receive LEAF funding were submitted by the following organizations: Adirondack Film Society, Adirondack Rail Trail Association, Adirondack Sports Council, Essex County Industrial Development Agency, Homestead Development Corp., John Brown Lives!, LPSA, Inc., Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute, Saranac Lake Civic Center, Inc., and the Town of North Elba.
adirondackalmanack.com
Comings and goings at Adirondack area nonprofits
Several nonprofit organizations situated all around the Adirondack Park, including the Adirondack Foundation, the National Audubon Society, and the Lake George Land Conservancy recently welcomed new staff and board members. One nonprofit organization, Environmental Advocates NY, announced that Peter Iwanowicz is slated to move on after a successful nine-year run as Executive Director.
adirondackalmanack.com
Public comments sought on draft Recreation Management Plan for land in Edwards
Draft Plan Creates Public Recreational Opportunities on Easement Lands. DEC is seeking public comment on a draft recreation management plan (RMP) for the Western Lassiter Conservation Easements, in the town of Edwards, St. Lawrence County. The Western Lassiter Conservation Easement RMP consists of the 1,336-acre Beers Lot Conservation Easement and the 834-acre Pine Hill Conservation Easement. The public comment period on the draft RMP is open until Nov. 30.
adirondackalmanack.com
Photographing Election Day eclipse, banding over 100 American Goldfinch
Clocks are all set back an hour, so that sunset comes earlier now. If you are out and about it is always good to have a headlamp or flashlight in your pack, and not rely on using your cell phone light to get out of the woods. So many this summer have been stuck on a trail somewhere because they ran out of light. Plan your hike or hunt, so that you can get out of the woods before dark. The eclipse of the moon on Election Day morning was very nice. I saw it start to cover the moon a little after 3 a.m., and by 4 a.m. the moon had a pretty orange glow. I went down to Fourth Lake to take photos, as it was too low in the sky to get them at Eight Acre Wood. The wind was a little nasty coming off the lake, so I stood behind the car door to take the photos through the big pines at the Inlet beach (as the state boat launch is still closed off.)
