Yelp names Top 100 brunch spots in California

By Vivian Chow, Iman Palm
 4 days ago

In the land of garnished avocado toasts, bottomless mimosas, and serpentine lines around the corner, it’s no secret that brunch has fully cast the nation under its delicious spell.

Whether it’s an old-school shop with a no-frills menu or a sleek, trendy joint-slinging craft cocktail, brunch isn’t just a plain old meal — it’s a certified lifestyle and cherished ritual for many.

So what better audience to weed out the best of the bunch than the world of enthusiastic Yelp reviewers?

The review website unveiled its Top 100 brunch restaurants in California, with local LA County eateries earning a spot on the list.

Yelp lists the Top 100 restaurants in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley

Here are some of the California restaurants that earned a spot on the list:

3 rd : Lapisara Eatery ( San Francisco)

8 th : Great Maple (Newport Beach)

13 th : Toast Kitchen & Bakery (Costa Mesa)

18 th : The Wild Chive (Long Beach)

23 rd : Cesarina (San Diego)

28 th : The Country Club (Costa Mesa)

33 rd : Immigrant Son Café (Ventura)

38 th : El Tapatio (Citrus Heights)

43 rd : Nep Café (Fountain Valley)

48 th : Lokma (San Francisco)

53 rd : Maison Café & Market (Dana Point)

The full list can be viewed here along with an interactive map.

Eateries on the list were determined by Yelp reviews. All businesses were marked as open on Yelp as of Aug 3, 2022.

