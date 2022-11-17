ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Jury begins deliberating in Oath Keepers sedition trial

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Jurors began deliberating Tuesday in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot case accusing Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four of his extremist group associates of a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. Federal...
WASHINGTON, DC
WSAV-TV

Musk restores Trump to Twitter after online poll

Elon Musk said Saturday he will reinstate Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.
SAVANNAH, GA

