The case Warren vs. DeSantis goes to trial on November 29, 2022. In August 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis suspended the elected State Attorney in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. Warren sued DeSantis and there was a hearing Monday, September 19 in Tallahassee. The next day, Warren spoke on WMNF’s Tuesday Café,...

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO