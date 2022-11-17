Onondaga County, New York-The Onondaga County Traffic Safety Advisory Board (OCTSAB) will host the 39th Annual Donald H. Barrett Lights On Caravan on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Members and stakeholders of the Traffic Safety Advisory Board, which includes representatives from local and state law enforcement agencies and transportation departments, emergency service agencies, as well as concerned citizens and area businesses, will conduct a press conference at the CNY Regional Transportation Authority (Centro) facility at the corner of Cortland Avenue and Tallman Avenue in the City of Syracuse, beginning at 10:00 am. Following the press conference, the caravan will proceed through downtown Syracuse, then various towns and villages and will end at the Manlius Fire Department (8200 Cazenovia Road), where it will conclude for a reception.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO