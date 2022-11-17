Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse to Close Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving Holiday
Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day on Thursday and Friday. Crews will collect Thursday’s trash and recycling on Friday, and Friday’s trash and recycling on Saturday.
urbancny.com
39th Annual Donald H. Barrett Lights on Caravan on Saturday, November 19, 2022
Onondaga County, New York-The Onondaga County Traffic Safety Advisory Board (OCTSAB) will host the 39th Annual Donald H. Barrett Lights On Caravan on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Members and stakeholders of the Traffic Safety Advisory Board, which includes representatives from local and state law enforcement agencies and transportation departments, emergency service agencies, as well as concerned citizens and area businesses, will conduct a press conference at the CNY Regional Transportation Authority (Centro) facility at the corner of Cortland Avenue and Tallman Avenue in the City of Syracuse, beginning at 10:00 am. Following the press conference, the caravan will proceed through downtown Syracuse, then various towns and villages and will end at the Manlius Fire Department (8200 Cazenovia Road), where it will conclude for a reception.
urbancny.com
Black Artist Collective Hosts Snowmies: Holiday Market
Syracuse, NY — Get Gifting with the Black Artist Collective! The Black Artist Collective (BAC) will host a Snowmies Holiday Market on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The 1-day event features crafters, creatives, and Black-owned businesses and allies with great gifting options for family and friends this holiday season! The Salt City Market is located at 484 S. Salina Street in downtown Syracuse, NY 13202. Free parking is available to patrons. Metered parking is available on West Fayette and Salina Street. Entry to the market is FREE and open to the community.
urbancny.com
Statement by Mayor Walsh’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board on the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs
“Syracuse’s LGBTQ+ community is sending strength and love to the people of Colorado Springs today. The Club Q shooting is horrific and strikes directly at our hearts more than 1,700 miles away. Tragically, no community is safe from individual acts of violence but all must join together in rejecting hatred and intolerance in any form. On this Transgender Day of Remembrance, Syracuse’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board stands firmly together with Mayor Walsh and people across Syracuse in supporting Colorado Springs, condemning hate and in working for a world of understanding and tolerance for all.”
urbancny.com
Historic Hiawatha Lake to Host Third Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023
Vinny Lobdell and Family support community as presenting sponsor. One-day event benefits St. Baldrick’s Foundation/Luke’s Army Pediatric Cancer Research Fund. Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2023 Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic, a one-day outdoor hockey tournament on scenic Hiawatha Lake in the City of Syracuse, will take place on Saturday, January 28. The tournament returns for its third year with 16 teams competing on 6 rinks. They play on pond ice surrounded by stone walls, historic homes and the rolling hills of Onondaga Park in the Strathmore neighborhood.
urbancny.com
Syracuse Common Council Meeting Schedule November 21 – 25, 2022
Meetings scheduled in the Common Council Chambers November 21st, up to and including November 25th, 2022 Revised. Common Council meetings will be held in the Common Council Chambers, third floor of City Hall. Monday, November 21st. 11:00 a.m. Finance Committee Meeting re: proposed tax exemption agreement with Rochester’s Cornerstone Group...
Comments / 0