atozsports.com
Bengals’ chances of beating Steelers just skyrocketed after latest news
The Cincinnati Bengals have made it official. Defensive tackle D.J. Reader is making his return ahead of Sunday’s clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Earlier in the week, Bengals HC Zac Taylor shared he was optimistic about Reader’s status after the bye week. On Saturday, he was activated to the 53-man roster as reported by The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.
49ers-Cardinals injury update: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins questionable for MNF
The Arizona Cardinals’ injury report for a crucial Week 11 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers included a hamstring issue popping up for star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins that kept him limited on Friday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury called it a “maintenance issue,” a sign Hopkins should be ready...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
Bengals Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
A wide receiver named Michael Thomas was released on Monday--but not the injured Pro Bowler from the New Orleans Saints. The Cincinnati Bengals released their own wideout named Michael Thomas--who goes by Mike--from the 53-man roster while designating offensive lineman Isaiah Prince to return from injured reserve. While Mike Thomas...
Lions Make Big Decision On Rookie Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions are getting one of their top draft picks back at practice on Monday. Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who's missed the entire 2022 season to date while he recovers from a torn ACL, will begin practicing again on Monday. The Lions are designating him to return from the PUP list.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Brian Daboll Announces Giants' Season-Ending Injury
The New York Giants got some brutal injury news on Monday morning. Just one day after their 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions, head coach Brian Daboll announced that rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson suffered a torn ACL. That means he will be out for the remainder of the season.
fantasypros.com
Colt McCoy set to start for Arizona in Week 11
According to reports, it appears that QB Colt McCoy will start under center for the Cardinals against the 49ers in Week 11. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) With Kyler Murray continuing to deal with a lingering hamstring injury, McCoy should get a chance to prove his worth for the second consecutive week. He was solid for Arizona in Week 10, passing for 238 yards and a touchdown, though the 49ers' defense presents as a much more tantalizing opponent. McCoy cannot confidently be a recommended fantasy play in any format.
Todd McShay predicts NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick
“I don’t think there’s a player in the country that gets more attention on the defensive side than Will Anderson does on a weekly basis." The post Todd McShay predicts NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
The Bills have made it to the team facility
Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit. A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
NFL Draft: Which Weapon Are Jaguars Projected To Take in the Top-10?
There are still seven regular-season games left for the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, but that doesn't mean it is too early to look ahead. While the Jaguars once looked like they were firmly on their way toward erasing the yearly tradition of November mock drafts, the last month-and-a-half has derailed their season and put them in a 3-7 hole entering their Week 11 bye.
Sources: NFLPA says NFL agreed to nix fully guaranteed deals
The NFLPA grievance claims the NFL colluded to prevent more players -- particularly QBs -- from getting fully guaranteed contracts, sources told ESPN.
Saints Make Notable Running Back Decision
With Mark Ingram ruled out for the third game in a row, the Saints have decided to elevate a former All-Pro running back to their active roster. On Saturday, the Saints promoted running back David Johnson from the practice squad. He agreed to a deal with New Orleans earlier this week.
Lions Star Is Expected To Miss The Thanksgiving Game
The Detroit Lions face the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving this Thursday and hope to build off of their current momentum from yesterday's win over the Giants. Unfortunately, one key player won't be joining them for the big game. Lions star cornerback Jeff Okudah suffered a concussion against the Giants yesterday....
Colin Cowherd Compares Current College Quarterback To Patrick Mahomes
The one consensus surrounding the upcoming NFL draft is that it will be rich in quarterbacks. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis...all will be well-positioned to take on prominent NFL roles by this time next season. A quarterback worth keeping an eye on for 2024, however, is Caleb Williams ...
Yardbarker
Lions Announce Three Moves Including Activating WR DJ Chark
Lions activated WR DJ Chark from injured reserve. Lions waived S JuJu Hughes. Lions elevated WR Stanley Berryhill to their active roster. Chark, 26, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.
fantasypros.com
D.J. Chark Jr. (ankle) activated to active roster
D.J. Chark Jr. (ankle) has been activated to Detroit's active roster ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the New York Giants. (Field Yates on Twitter) Chark has been on injured reserve for a large chunk of the season due to an ankle injury he was dealing with, but he has since gotten better and will be well enough to play on Sunday. The team may limit his snaps in his return game, but he could have streaming value when he's fully unleashed.
fantasypros.com
Chase Young (knee) officially activated from IR
The Washington Commanders officially activated DE Chase Young from injured reserve ahead of their Week 12 matchup. (Ralph Vacchiano on Twitter) Young may finally be looking at a return to game action on Sunday against the Falcons. The timing seems right, as Washington has shockingly worked their way back to a 6-5 record and currently find themselves in playoff contention. Anything Young is able to give the Commanders' stout d-line will be a nice boost for their defense. The Commanders are in a great position to make a run in the NFC.
fantasypros.com
Mike Williams (ankle) injury not considered 'significant'
Chargers' HC Brandon Staley reiterated on Monday that WR Mike Williams did aggravate his high-ankle sprain injury against the Chiefs, but that the damage does not seem overly significant. (Lindsey Thiry on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Williams appears to have avoided the worst, but it would not be a surprise were...
fantasypros.com
Justin Fields (shoulder) considered day-to-day
"We'll see where he is on Wednesday," Eberflus said. Fields was in clear discomfort on his non-throwing shoulder following Sunday's loss against the Falcons. His status at practice will be worth monitoring this week. Trevor Siemian is the backup if Fields is to have to miss time.
