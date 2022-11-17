D.J. Chark Jr. (ankle) has been activated to Detroit's active roster ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the New York Giants. (Field Yates on Twitter) Chark has been on injured reserve for a large chunk of the season due to an ankle injury he was dealing with, but he has since gotten better and will be well enough to play on Sunday. The team may limit his snaps in his return game, but he could have streaming value when he's fully unleashed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO