ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Gov. Reeves signs legislation for largest economic development project in state history

By Brandon Raines, Kaitlin Howell
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANkko_0jES6eJL00

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed legislation that finalizes the largest economic development deal in state history.

Steel Dynamics, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partners will be investing $2.5 billion into Mississippi. The deal will lead to the creation of 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000.

“This is a game changing win for the state of Mississippi. This investment from Steel Dynamics will have a generational impact on our community,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I’m thankful to all those who helped make this deal happen. The future of our state is bright, and today’s ceremony was further announcement to the world that Mississippi is open for business.”

Earlier this month, Mississippi lawmakers approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant that could bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of Mississippi by 2029.

The state incentive package includes $155 million in direct contributions, about $25 million for roads in and around the project site, money to help purchase land and income tax rebates.

Governor Reeves signed House Bill 1, Senate Bill 2001, and Senate Bill 2002.

Steel Dynamics is expanding its Columbus, Mississippi, campus, which is located on a Tennessee Valley Authority Mega Site, by locating two new facilities in the Golden Triangle Industrial Park: a state-of-the-art low-carbon, aluminum flat rolled mill and a biocarbon production facility.

The previous economic development deal record was in 2016, when Continental Tire announced a $1.45 billion investment to build a manufacturing plant in central Mississippi. The German company promised 2,500 jobs with an average pay of about $40,000 a year.

During a 2016 special session, legislators approved $263 million in borrowing for Continental, including $20 million to be repaid by Hinds County. With other tax breaks and aid, The Associated Press estimated the value of all incentives to Continental would exceed $600 million. The Continental plant opened in 2019.

Reeves said the state will have “aggressive” provisions to recover its investment if Steel Dynamics Inc. does not fulfill promises.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi Department of Transportation receives $4M to help widen Lakeland Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the past Legislative Session, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) was allocated $4 million to assist in preconstruction activities on a project to widen State Route 25 (Lakeland Drive) in Rankin County. “I’d like to thank Senators Josh Harkins, Dean Kirby and the House members representing Rankin County for assisting […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Department of Health shares vaccination opportunities in NELA

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Flu activity is increasing in Louisiana, reaching a five-year high, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. As a result, the Louisiana Department of Health is urging citizens to receive their vaccinations for this flu season. Below are the locations that will be providing vaccinations in Northeast Louisiana and the […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

How you can plan for Thanksgiving travel on Mississippi’s roads

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are encouraging Mississippians to drive safely this Thanksgiving. This year, AAA estimates that 49 million people will be traveling by car for Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving travel is expected to increase this year, meaning there will be more motorists on the road with you. Motorists […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

13th Judicial Circuit Judge Robin Carroll resigns, officials say

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — As of Friday, November 18, 2022, the 13th Judicial Circuit Judge Robin Carroll resigned according to the Arkansas Supreme Court. According to Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp, he received an email from Carroll stating that he resigned from his position. Prior to the resignation, Carroll was serving […]
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Judge to hear arguments on Laundrie’s motion to limit depositions in Gabby Petito civil trial

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida judge will hear arguments Tuesday on whether the depositions given by Brian Laundrie’s parents will have limitations in the civil lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito’s parents. Judge Hunter W. Carroll set a pre-trial hearing in the lawsuit against Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta, for Tuesday at 11:15am. The hearing […]
FLORIDA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Vet sues over coverage denial for daughter gender transition

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A U.S. military veteran and his daughter filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging a federal rule they said prevents the daughter from accessing medical coverage because she is transgender. The veteran and daughter filed their lawsuit against the government anonymously via GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, a Boston-based advocacy group. The group’s […]
MAINE STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Endangered status sought for manatees as hundreds starve

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manatees that are dying by the hundreds mainly from pollution-caused starvation in Florida should once again be listed as an endangered species, environmental groups said Monday in a petition seeking the change. The petition filed with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service contends it was an error to take manatees off the […]
FLORIDA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

WATCH: Leaders kick off 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — Louisiana leaders will be kicked off the 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning. The Bayou Classic features a matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University, dubbed the “Granddaddy” of HBCU matchups. The following state and local leaders and university leaders were at the presser: Lt. Governor of the State of […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Buff City Soap

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –Today on Louisiana Living, Dustin Ramsey & Kiley Drummond joins Ashley Doughty in the studio to discuss their products and great ideas for Christmas gifts. For more information on their products and where to purchase them, watch the video above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

North Carolina holiday parade float crash injures 1 person

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A holiday parade in North Carolina was canceled on Saturday after a truck pulling a float crashed and injured at least one person, news outlets reported. Witnesses told WTVD-TV that people attending the Raleigh Christmas Parade heard the truck’s driver screaming that he had lost control of the vehicle and couldn’t stop […]
RALEIGH, NC
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy