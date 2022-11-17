Read full article on original website
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CL
In trading on Monday, shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.01, changing hands as high as $77.29 per share. Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
WTW Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $236.40, changing hands for $236.93/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
Good Stocks To Invest In Now? 3 Dividend Aristocrats Stocks For Your List
Dividend Aristocrats are a group of companies that have increased their dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This accomplishment is a testament to the financial strength and stability of these businesses, and it provides income investors with a reliable source of cash flow. Dividend Aristocrats tend to be large, well-established companies with diverse product lines and global reach.
How The Pieces Add Up: FEX Targets $92
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FEX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $91.56 per unit.
Is it Wise to Hold on to Federal Realty (FRT) Stock for Now?
The increase in consumers’ preference for in-person shopping experiences following the pandemic downtime has been driving the recovery in the retail real estate industry. Given this backdrop, Federal Realty FRT is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of premium assets in the United States. This retail real estate investment...
Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $34.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading,...
1 Industrial Stock to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
Boring industrial stocks often take a back seat to hot technology names or whatever the in-favor sector is on Wall Street (meme stocks, crypto, etc.). But don't make the mistake of overlooking A. O. Smith (NYSE: AOS). Yes, it makes boring products, but everyone wants what this company sells and...
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services
The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 67.08% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 46.93% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 83.74% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
2 Top Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Scorching inflation has hit the economy hard this year, causing the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at the most aggressive pace since the 1980s. Many investors have responded by selling stocks, sending the market into a nosedive. But in some cases, Wall Street analysts think the selling has gone too far.
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know
Darden Restaurants (DRI) closed the most recent trading day at $146.70, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of...
The Math Shows IJH Can Go To $284
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJH), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $284.41 per unit.
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Saratoga Investment (SAR) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $26.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.1% gain over the past four weeks. Saratoga Investment...
Is Deere (NYSE:DE) on Track to Beat Q4 Expectations?
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 23, before the market opens. Known by its brand name, John Deere, the company manufactures and distributes various equipment that is used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. The Street expects Deere to post...
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Synopsys (SNPS) closed at $324.82, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the maker...
