Images: Siena women’s basketball takes on St. Bonaventure (12 photos)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Siena's Angel Jones drives to the basket next to St. Bonaventure's Breauna Ware at MVP Arena in Albany Wednesday

ALBANY – Siena women’s basketball took on St. Bonaventure Wednesday, but fell 69-63.

Photos from the game from our Peter R. Barber

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: College Sports, Photo Galleries, Siena College, Sports, Sports