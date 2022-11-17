ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who played like they should be benched in Week 11

These three NFL quarterbacks did themselves no favors with how they played in the Sunday slate of Week 11. Week 11 of the season started off with the Tennessee Titans defeating the Green Bay Packers 27-17, which saw quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Aaron Rodgers have solid games. Surely there would be some even better performances through the Sunday slate of games, right?
FanSided

5 best fantasy football matchups to exploit for Week 12

It’s Week 12 of the fantasy season, and Thanksgiving is here. Plenty of players have matchups they should be thankful for this week. Here are the top five. The fantasy football regular season is nearing its end, and the playoff picture is starting to come into focus. With every game being incredibly important from here on out, it’s important to start the right guys. Here are a few that are set up for big weeks due to favorable matchups. Let’s get into it!
FanSided

New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible

The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
FanSided

Alabama Football: Crimson Tide top three bowl possibilities

As much as Alabama football fans enjoyed South Carolina’s dismantling of Tennessee, the Vols’ loss may have hurt the Crimson Tide. Going into Iron Bowl week, Alabama now has three probable, post-season possibilities. Without two season-closing upsets from Vandy and Missouri, the SEC will have 10 bowl teams....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

2022 NFL power rankings, Week 12: Eagles rally, Jets stunned

There was an electric moment in Foxborough, the end of a seven-game winning streak in Minnesota and overtime heroics by the Silver and Black. It is Thanksgiving week and it’s always a good time to be home for the holidays. But it wasn’t a good week for NFL teams hosting games this past Thursday, Sunday and Monday. The host clubs were a combined 5-9.
MINNESOTA STATE
FanSided

Steelers receiver patient, but starting to show early signs of frustration with Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added some new faces to the team this season, and wide receiver Diontae Johnson is starting to show signs of frustration. The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a rough start this season, sitting at 3-6 and tied for dead last with the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North standings. Some new faces have been added to the team since last season, particularly rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, which has been a tough adjustment for wide receiver Diontae Johnson.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Aaron Judge free agency rumors: Spotted in San Fran, Giants meeting scheduled

Free agent Aaron Judge has gained the eyes of many teams, and he’s rumored to be beginning his journey by meeting with the Giants on Tuesday. New York Yankees fans are under unfortunate circumstances with slugger Aaron Judge potentially leaving via the free agency market. Judge has several eyes on him that’ll likely give him massive offers, and he’s officially landed in San Francisco, rumored to be meeting with the Giants on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three fallback 1B targets this offseason

We've heard all the rumors by now that the Chicago Cubs have been pretty active on all fronts of the free-agent market. Being tied to pitchers, short stops, first basemen, catchers, and even centerfielders that have recently been made available. All are great places to start if you want to compete in 2023. However, a team that has several players at the top of its wish list understands that they won't hit on every one of those targets and therefore needs to have backup options penciled into that list just in case.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

296K+
Followers
571K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy