Yankees could steal star shortstop from arch-rivals in free agency

The New York Yankees expect to create a position battle at shortstop with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe in the mix. However, they would be running the risk of the position struggling in 2023, which they can’t afford to experience after the Isiah Kiner-Falefa experiment. There are alternatives, though, notably on the free agent market, including Trea Turner and even Boston Red Sox star, Xander Bogaerts.
Seattle Mariners Trade for Teoscar Hernandez – Add more Power and more Ks

The Seattle Mariners traded for two-time Silver Slugger Award winner Toescar Hernandez this week. Welcome to the Seattle Mariners Teoscar (pronounced Tay-Oscar) Hernandez. Earlier this week, the M’s acquired Hernandez in exchange for reliever Erik Swanson and minor league pitcher Adam Macko. It wasn’t an expensive pickup. Swanson is...
Report: Mets Pitching duo on Chicago Cubs’ radar

Questions have remained over how exactly the Chicago Cubs would address their pitcher needs. While the early free-agent links around the Chicago Cubs have been centered on the shortstops, followers of the sport know that they need to add a few starting pitchers this offseason. We’ve heard the mention of Kodai Senga of Japan, but that’s been the only big name attached to the Cubs on the pitching market until now.
Report: Giants one of several teams interested in Haniger

As the Giants look to upgrade defensively this offseason, they reportedly have their eye on free-agent outfielder Mitch Haniger. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal on Sunday wrote that Haniger is "drawing attention" from the Giants and Texas Rangers, along with other clubs. Haniger hits the open market after five seasons with...
