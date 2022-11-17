Questions have remained over how exactly the Chicago Cubs would address their pitcher needs. While the early free-agent links around the Chicago Cubs have been centered on the shortstops, followers of the sport know that they need to add a few starting pitchers this offseason. We’ve heard the mention of Kodai Senga of Japan, but that’s been the only big name attached to the Cubs on the pitching market until now.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO