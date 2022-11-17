Westport Properties will begin construction in Q3 of 2023 on the single tenant industrial building. PERRIS, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 — Westport Properties, a premier owner/operator of industrial, self storage and multifamily assets nationally, has announced plans to develop a 99,910-square-foot Class-A industrial building at the corner of Ramona Expressway and Brennan Avenue in Perris, California. The company acquired the land in September 2022. Westport Properties currently has five developments encompassing approximately 450,000 square feet in the planning approval process.

