mmm-online.com
Five things for pharma marketers to know: Monday, November 21, 2022
Iovance Biotherapeutics stock fell 12% as it extended the timeframe of the rolling application submission for its cancer therapy after the Food and Drug Administration requested more data. Iovance now expects to complete the filing in Q1 2023, compared to the prior expectation of Q4. (Seeking Alpha) Big Pharma may...
Teva taps former Biogen exec Richard Francis as CEO
Teva Pharmaceuticals announced Monday morning that it has appointed Richard Francis, a longtime executive at Biogen, as CEO effective January 1, 2023. Francis, who currently serves as CEO of Purespring Therapeutics as well as Forcefield Therapeutics, was a senior executive at Biogen for more than a dozen years and served as the CEO of Sandoz for five years. He is also an operating partner at Syncona.
Stymied on Seagen, Merck bolts on Imago for $1.35B
Merck announced Monday morning that it is acquiring Imago BioSciences for $1.35 billion. Imago is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for myeloproliferative neoplasms and other bone marrow diseases. Through the deal, Merck will add Imago’s lead drug candidate, bomedemstat, which is an investigational orally available lysine-specific demethylase 1...
HLTH 2022 focuses on consumer expectations, digital health capabilities
The HLTH 2022 conference took place over four days in Las Vegas, featuring dynamic conversations among industry leaders about evolving consumer expectations and digital health capabilities. As the sector has seen more interest among patients in replicating the consumer experience seen in other industries, most notably retail, organizations have had...
