Teva Pharmaceuticals announced Monday morning that it has appointed Richard Francis, a longtime executive at Biogen, as CEO effective January 1, 2023. Francis, who currently serves as CEO of Purespring Therapeutics as well as Forcefield Therapeutics, was a senior executive at Biogen for more than a dozen years and served as the CEO of Sandoz for five years. He is also an operating partner at Syncona.

1 DAY AGO