Houston, TX

KPRC 2 presents ‘America’s Table’ this Thanksgiving holiday

HOUSTON – Every Thanksgiving, we gather with our family, friends and loved ones to reflect upon the year and express gratitude for our blessings. But it can sometimes be difficult in divisive times to celebrate what unites us. That’s why this year, the American Jewish Committee invites you to...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Super Feast: Organizers facing ‘drastic decreases,’ asks for donations, volunteers for upcoming Thanksgiving event

HOUSTON – On Monday, the city of Houston hosted an all-day food donation drive to save a Thanksgiving tradition. This year, Houston’s Super Feast is contending with higher costs, supply chain problems, and a national turkey shortage that’s making it a lot harder for them to meet the needs of the underprivileged this Thanksgiving holiday.
HOUSTON, TX
A rainy, cold day is ahead of us

After a one day break, the rain is back. Like Saturday, today has been a cold washout. Temperatures have stayed in the 40s all day. The rain will fall off and on through the overnight hours. Tuesday & Wednesday:. All of Monday’s rain moves out overnight. Tuesday and Wednesday are...
HOUSTON, TX
All Things Merry and Bright

HOUSTON – The holiday season is here and a family favorite is checking out all of the holiday lights across the city. This year Reliant has two events they want you to see. Think Instagram worthy photos with all the twinkling lights and music your merry heart desires. Houston Life’s Melanie Camp headeddown I-45 South to the Houston Botanic Garden and Space Center Houston to check things out.
HOUSTON, TX
5 hot toys to grab on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

HOUSTON – Imagine the frustration, your kid wants a specific toy for the holidays and that toy is out of stock!. To prevent that from happening, you need to plan what you’ll be getting during the hottest shopping days of the year, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Laurie...
HOUSTON, TX
Doctor warns that even short travel can lead to blood clots

HOUSTON – AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel this Thanksgiving, that’s 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. A doctor from Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Dr. Naveed Saqib, said 1,000,000 people a year experience blood clots in the U.S. On a flight last Christmas, headed to Boston, Rebecca Lilley said...
HOUSTON, TX
National Dog Show Presented by Purina

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, catch the National Dog Show presented by Purina. Houston Life is celebrating Thanksgiving with our friends and family. Instead, KPRC 2 is proud to broadcast, the National Dog show!. Do you remember earlier this year when the Dog Show was in Houston? Here...
HOUSTON, TX
DPS increasing traffic enforcement during Thanksgiving holiday

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is stepping up enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday to help ensure people are able to get to and from their celebrations safely. Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will increase enforcement on the roads from Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 27.
HOUSTON, TX
Seen at 7: CoolxDad’s Annual Gift-Giving Project Returns

HOUSTON – Watch the video above to learn more about this year’s annual Color Box initiative – a donation-based holiday gift drive. powered by the nonprofit organization CoolxDad – will take place now through November 30, 2022. CoolxDad encourages businesses and individuals throughout the Houston area...
HOUSTON, TX
SH-249 in Grimes County open to traffic

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – Aggie fans and thrill seekers trying to catch some last-minute Texas Renaissance Festival action, your drive is about to get a lot easier!. The Texas Department of Transportation has been working on expanding SH 249 in Grimes and Montgomery counties since 2017 and just a few weeks ago, TxDOT announced the project is complete...and ahead of schedule!
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Seen at 7: United Way 211 Helpline

HOUSTON – The United Way of Greater Houston operates a free confidential helpline that is available 24 hours a day. Watch the video above to learn more about this resource.
HOUSTON, TX
Man flees after shooting friend in bedroom at Channelview home, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they said shot and killed his own friend at a home in Channelview early Monday. The victim, who was in his 20s, was found lifeless inside his bedroom by his father at their home in the 600 block of Dell Dale shortly after 12:30 a.m.
CHANNELVIEW, TX

