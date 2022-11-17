Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buyer Beware: Amazon is sending expired COVID tests to customers in Houston, and you can't return themhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
5 of the best places to watch the World Cup in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Trains Over Texas: Takeaways from a mom of 2 on a visit to the Houston Museum of Natural Science’s annual holiday season event
HOUSTON – I’m not going to lie to you because I know how that feels. I know what it’s like to trek a crazy distance with two toddlers in tow to an event or gathering or fall spectacular that was so not worth my money, time or effort. I’m not naming names about those -- yet.
KPRC 2 presents ‘America’s Table’ this Thanksgiving holiday
HOUSTON – Every Thanksgiving, we gather with our family, friends and loved ones to reflect upon the year and express gratitude for our blessings. But it can sometimes be difficult in divisive times to celebrate what unites us. That’s why this year, the American Jewish Committee invites you to...
Behind the scenes at IAH with United Airlines during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year
HOUSTON – Roughly about 5.5 million people will fly with United Airlines during the Thanksgiving travel week, and if you’ve ever traveled during the holidays…you know it can be a crazy time!. Have you ever wondered how your luggage gets from the ticketing counter to your final...
Houston Super Feast: Organizers facing ‘drastic decreases,’ asks for donations, volunteers for upcoming Thanksgiving event
HOUSTON – On Monday, the city of Houston hosted an all-day food donation drive to save a Thanksgiving tradition. This year, Houston’s Super Feast is contending with higher costs, supply chain problems, and a national turkey shortage that’s making it a lot harder for them to meet the needs of the underprivileged this Thanksgiving holiday.
A rainy, cold day is ahead of us
After a one day break, the rain is back. Like Saturday, today has been a cold washout. Temperatures have stayed in the 40s all day. The rain will fall off and on through the overnight hours. Tuesday & Wednesday:. All of Monday’s rain moves out overnight. Tuesday and Wednesday are...
All Things Merry and Bright
HOUSTON – The holiday season is here and a family favorite is checking out all of the holiday lights across the city. This year Reliant has two events they want you to see. Think Instagram worthy photos with all the twinkling lights and music your merry heart desires. Houston Life’s Melanie Camp headeddown I-45 South to the Houston Botanic Garden and Space Center Houston to check things out.
5 hot toys to grab on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
HOUSTON – Imagine the frustration, your kid wants a specific toy for the holidays and that toy is out of stock!. To prevent that from happening, you need to plan what you’ll be getting during the hottest shopping days of the year, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Laurie...
Astroworld Tragedy: New agreement details NRG Park mass event planning after deadly festival
HOUSTON – The fallout of the Astroworld Festival garnishes a new potential agreement between Harris County and the City of Houston over their responsibilities at NRG Park. The consensus comes a little more than a year after 10 people lost their lives because of a crowd crush at the Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5, 2021.
Doctor warns that even short travel can lead to blood clots
HOUSTON – AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel this Thanksgiving, that’s 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. A doctor from Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Dr. Naveed Saqib, said 1,000,000 people a year experience blood clots in the U.S. On a flight last Christmas, headed to Boston, Rebecca Lilley said...
National Dog Show Presented by Purina
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, catch the National Dog Show presented by Purina. Houston Life is celebrating Thanksgiving with our friends and family. Instead, KPRC 2 is proud to broadcast, the National Dog show!. Do you remember earlier this year when the Dog Show was in Houston? Here...
DPS increasing traffic enforcement during Thanksgiving holiday
HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is stepping up enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday to help ensure people are able to get to and from their celebrations safely. Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will increase enforcement on the roads from Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 27.
Pets-Giving: Tips on how to make a holiday plate that’s safe for your pet to consume
HOUSTON – We all know how much our furry friends love to ask for food with their eyes wide, tails wiggling and tounges sticking out during our holiday feasts. But, if you or your loved ones plan on sneaking those babies’ food under the table this year, make sure you know what’s safe for them to consume and what’s not.
Seen at 7: CoolxDad’s Annual Gift-Giving Project Returns
HOUSTON – Watch the video above to learn more about this year’s annual Color Box initiative – a donation-based holiday gift drive. powered by the nonprofit organization CoolxDad – will take place now through November 30, 2022. CoolxDad encourages businesses and individuals throughout the Houston area...
‘Let people talk’: The streets seem cold, but Houston police chief says he is confident there will be an arrest in Takeoff’s murder
HOUSTON – Fans around the country are expressing frustration that the investigation into the murder of beloved Migos rapper “Takeoff” appears to have gone cold, but Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told KPRC 2 Monday morning that is definitely not the truth. According to police, Takeoff, whose...
SH-249 in Grimes County open to traffic
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – Aggie fans and thrill seekers trying to catch some last-minute Texas Renaissance Festival action, your drive is about to get a lot easier!. The Texas Department of Transportation has been working on expanding SH 249 in Grimes and Montgomery counties since 2017 and just a few weeks ago, TxDOT announced the project is complete...and ahead of schedule!
Seen at 7: United Way 211 Helpline
HOUSTON – The United Way of Greater Houston operates a free confidential helpline that is available 24 hours a day. Watch the video above to learn more about this resource.
Sniffspot lets homeowners rent out their yards as dog parks. This is how it works
HOUSTON – On the website Sniffspot, homeowners or “hosts” list outdoor spaces dog owners can rent for their dogs. KPRC’s Lisa Hernandez explains how it works. For her insights, watch the story in the video player at the top of the page.
Major closures underway on Gulf Freeway southbound at FM 2351 after multi-vehicle crash, HPD says
HOUSTON – Major closures are underway on Gulf Freeway southbound at FM 2351 Tuesday after a multi-vehicle crash, officers with the Houston Police Department said. KPRC 2 Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes said three vehicles were involved in the crash. According to HPD, several lanes are blocked. Drivers are urged...
Man flees after shooting friend in bedroom at Channelview home, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they said shot and killed his own friend at a home in Channelview early Monday. The victim, who was in his 20s, was found lifeless inside his bedroom by his father at their home in the 600 block of Dell Dale shortly after 12:30 a.m.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Several lanes at I-45 North near Memorial Drive shut down after truck hits overpass, TxDOT says
Multiple lanes at I-45 North Freeway outbound after Memorial Drive are shut down due to a heavy truck crash, TxDOT says. A photo posted from TxDOT Houston shows a truck’s load that crashed into the overpass. Crews are working to clear the crash, which is expected to take several...
