Click2Houston.com
Doctor warns that even short travel can lead to blood clots
HOUSTON – AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel this Thanksgiving, that’s 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. A doctor from Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Dr. Naveed Saqib, said 1,000,000 people a year experience blood clots in the U.S. On a flight last Christmas, headed to Boston, Rebecca Lilley said...
Houston's gross weather streak continues into Thanksgiving week, with relief on horizon
Expert projections estimate the lousy weather pattern will break sometime around or after Thanksgiving.
cw39.com
Small heading from Cleveland to Cypress when something went wrong
HOUSTON (KIAH) It was suppose to be a quick, and uneventful plane ride, with a distance of only 54 miles to cover. And for a small Cessna aircraft, it should have been a breeze. But, 2 people are lucky to be alive, after the plane ends up crashing. It happened...
Click2Houston.com
‘Let people talk’: The streets seem cold, but Houston police chief says he is confident there will be an arrest in Takeoff’s murder
HOUSTON – Fans around the country are expressing frustration that the investigation into the murder of beloved Migos rapper “Takeoff” appears to have gone cold, but Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told KPRC 2 Monday morning that is definitely not the truth. According to police, Takeoff, whose...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 reporter Danielle Grossman shares her mother’s battle with pancreatic cancer
HOUSTON – It’s a disease that has staggering statistics. The current five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is only 11%. November is pancreatic cancer awareness month. It’s an opportunity to educate the community about this deadly disease. My mother Lisa was the most welcoming, selfless, and kind...
Nasty cold front to bring 'most miserable day of 2022' to Houston this weekend
A wet, blustery system will make for a downright gross Saturday in the Bayou City.
cw39.com
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
fox26houston.com
'Several feet of snow' in Buffalo, from a Houston perspective
HOUSTON - It might be difficult for southerners to fathom what several feet of snow mean, so let's put some Houston flare on it:. Using a normal snow ratio of 10:1 because it's easy to match with, simply means that each inch of water is equivalent to 10 inches of snow (if the temperatures were cold enough to produce it). Today's rain, for example... could produce 1-2" of rain in some spots. That would be 10-20" of snow!
Mattress Mack claps back at Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo for victory speech dig
The Houston icon called the Democratic judge a 'sanctimonious bully' over her 'furniture salesman' remark.
spacecityweather.com
Rainy, raw Saturday with more coming Monday for Houston
Good Saturday morning to you! You don’t need to be an expert on meteorology to look at the below radar image from 7:45 Saturday morning to know it’s probably going to be raining for awhile. Rain will be with us all day today. We should see the rain...
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!
Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade set to take place ‘rain or shine’ Thursday morning
The 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday. As of Monday, forecasts showed a high likelihood of a rainy Thanksgiving in the Houston area.
Resident outside of Houston $1 million richer after Powerball lottery ticket win
Winning sure is fun, especially when it's your favorite football team like the Dallas Cowboys putting a stomping on the highly-touted Minnesota Vikings, but winning $1 million is a bit sweeter.
cw39.com
Hit-and-run crash in Acres Homes leaves man hospitalized, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Acres Homes. It happened after midnight Monday morning at the 7600 block of West Montgomery Road near West Little York. Police said the man was in the roadway when a 2000 Nissan Altima hit him and...
fox26houston.com
Make-A-Wish grants 14-year-old Houston girl her dream quinceañera
HOUSTON - A young girl in Houston had her dreams come true after she was granted her own quinceañera. Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana brought Genesis' wish to life by giving her a quinceañera celebration with her family and friends on Saturday. SUGGESTED: Houston man overcomes traumatic...
1 Person Dead After Motor Vehicle Crash In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to officials from the Houston Police, 1 person has died after a fatal accident on the East Loop. The crash took place at around 7.30 AM on Saturday. Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident took place in the northbound lanes of 610 at Clinton Road. Police personnel added that the crash involved 2 vehicles but declined to comment further.
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris County
A home in Atascocita was completely destroyed early Sunday morning after catching on fire for the second time in two days. The home, located at 18238 Enchanted Rock Trail near Logan Pass Way first caught on fire around 5:30 p.m. on November 21, 2022. Crews with the Atascocita Volunteer Fire Department were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it destroyed the home.
houstoncitybook.com
Despite Last-Minute Venue Change, Fertitta’s ‘True Blue’ Gala Smashes Fundraising Records
A LITTLE RAIN has never stopped Houston from having a good time — or partying for a cause. A pop-up thunderstorm deterred plans for a backyard bash at the Fertitta family residence, but Tilman and Richard Flowers swiftly and successfully transported the annual Houston Police Foundation’s True Blue Gala to the ballroom of the Post Oak Hotel.
Video: Texas Man Dies After Falling From 18-Wheeler During Risky Stunt
Dangerous stunt videos are really popular on social media these days and unfortunately, it looks like one of those stunts went very wrong for a 25-year-old Texas man. The Houston Police Department released a statement on Monday, November 14th, 2022, about the tragic death of a young man that climbed on top of a semi-truck and danced around for what was likely a stunt video. The driver of the semi had no idea that anyone was on top of his vehicle. The 18-wheeler went under the Tuam Street Bridge, and that's when authorities say that the man was struck, which resulted in him being knocked off of the trailer and landing on the freeway below.
