GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kenny Chesney returns to Grand Rapids this spring!. The country star is scheduled to perform at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. “I can still hear No Shoes Nation singing those songs after being apart for four whole summers,” says Chesney. “It’s a sound that reminds me how much music really means to people. It’s not about the numbers but the joy you see on people’s faces – and the more I thought about it, the more I thought about taking the music to the people who were there when this thing was taking off.”

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO