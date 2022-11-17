Read full article on original website
Fox17
New GR pop-up shop collecting donations to spread gift of Christmas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meaning in Colors is a Grand Rapids pop-up shop that provides resources to those struggling with personal, academic or professional growth. Right now, their founder wants to make Christmas more affordable. "I'm really hoping that we get a lot of donations from this,” says Founder...
Fox17
Kenny Chesney to perform at Van Andel Arena May 6
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kenny Chesney returns to Grand Rapids this spring!. The country star is scheduled to perform at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. “I can still hear No Shoes Nation singing those songs after being apart for four whole summers,” says Chesney. “It’s a sound that reminds me how much music really means to people. It’s not about the numbers but the joy you see on people’s faces – and the more I thought about it, the more I thought about taking the music to the people who were there when this thing was taking off.”
Fox17
Morning Buzz: November 21
1. Downtown Muskegon hosting their Teddy Bear Trail on Saturday, November 26 from 9am to 11am. Consisting of five stops, participants can bring their Teddy Bear or favorite stuffed animal on a holiday adventure. You're encouraged to start at the Muskegon Museum of Art. 2. Linc Up is preparing to...
Fox17
Welcome veterans to GRR at 'Operation: Handshake' this week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The public is invited to welcome inbound veterans to West Michigan this Wednesday. This year’s Operation: Handshake is scheduled to take place at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Nov. 23 starting at 8 a.m. Local veteran groups will be on hand to thank...
Fox17
Construction approved for 10-story building in downtown GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The construction of a new 10-story building in downtown Grand Rapids has received unanimous approval from the Grand Rapids City Planning Commission. The building will be located near the corner of Division Avenue and Wealthy Street. Dubbed “The McConnell,” the building would feature about 337,000...
Fox17
University honors fallen Kalamazoo native
DETROIT, Mich. — November 22nd marks 6 years since Sergeant Collin Rose was killed in the line of duty. He was a member of the Wayne State University Police Department, which reports the 29 year-old was shot during an investigation and later died of his injuries. Now, the university...
Fox17
Local bars gearing up for FIFA World Cup fun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially kicked off in Qatar and local bars and restaurants are gearing up for a busy few weeks watching the big matches. Until December 18, SpeakEZ Lounge in downtown Grand Rapids will be showing the matches, offering exciting opportunities to cheer on your favorite teams. SpeakEZ is also home to the Official US Supporters Group: The American Outlaws Grand Rapids Chapter.
Fox17
GR project filing details planned apartment complex in Creston Heights
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new Grand Rapids apartment complex is in the planning stages off Plainfield Avenue. If approved, Hillcrest Apartments would be located on 220 Quimby St in the Creston Heights neighborhood, according to the project filing. We’re told the complex would be four stories tall and...
Fox17
WMU continues safety efforts for LGBTQ community amid Colorado mass shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Following the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Western Michigan’s Office of LGBT Student services is continuing their efforts to create safe spaces on campus. The office knows that training sessions won’t stop all violence, but they believe education on how...
Fox17
Corewell Health requests more beds for DeVos Children's Hospital as RSV surges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health says it has filed an emergency request to add more beds at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital as the number of RSV cases soar in West Michigan. We’re told the request was filed with the state health department toward the end of last...
Fox17
Know the Law: Serving Alcohol & Dram Shop Law
Of the biggest, if not the biggest, drinking nights in the United States is the night before Thanksgiving. With the holiday just days away, Grand Rapids car accident lawyer Tom Sinas offers reminders on what’s known as Michigan’s “Dram Shop Law.” While you might not recognize that term, it refers to the laws surrounding serving alcohol to underaged minors and the visibly intoxicated. Learn more in this week’s Know the Law.
Fox17
Thieves take nearly $10K from animal shelter
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Humane Society is out thousands after falling victim to fraud last week. According to their original post on social media, someone altered a check intended for a bill payment— upping the amount from $80 to $9,980. The jump made it through fraud detection,...
Fox17
Woman accused of stealing car, credit cards in Holland Township
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is in custody after deputies say she stole a car and tried make purchases with stolen credit cards early Monday morning. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they were alerted to a vehicle that had been stolen from a Holland Township mobile home near Mountain Ash and Maple streets at around 2:10 a.m.
