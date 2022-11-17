Read full article on original website
Autoblog
Volkswagen of America boss says a pickup is not a priority
Returning to North America's pickup segment after a decades-long hiatus isn't a priority for Volkswagen, according to a recent report. Some of the company's top executives said they're aware dealers want a truck, but their main focus is launching more crossovers and SUVs. Volkswagen will soon plant its stake in...
Autoblog
Mazda's $11 billion plan raises EV targets, may add battery production
TOKYO — Japan's Mazda Motor Corp on Tuesday unveiled a $10.6 billion spending plan to electrify its vehicles and said it was also considering investing in battery production. The company also raised its sales target for electric vehicles (EVs) to up to 40% of its total global sales by...
Autoblog
Tesla recalls 321,000 Model 3 and Model Y for taillamp problem
Tesla has issued a recall covering more than 321,000 vehicles due to taillamps that may fail to illuminate. Model Ys from 2020-2023 are included in the recall, but only Model 3 vehicles from the 2023 model year built between October 19 and November 5, 2022, may be affected. Tesla estimates that less than 1% of vehicles on the road in the United States exhibit the defect. Interestingly, Tesla says it "observed customer complaints primarily from foreign markets."
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1971 Ford Econoline E-300 SuperVan
Ford introduced the Econoline van for the 1961 model year, and its combination of compact size and big load capacity (thanks to a design that put the engine in a "doghouse" between the front seats and the driver in front of the front axle) made it a sales hit. GM and Chrysler copied the Econoline's layout within a few years (with the ChevyVan and A-100), and American roads of the 1960s buzzed with small-but-sturdy forward-control Detroit vans. Those vans got the job done, but the mid-engined layout proved an evolutionary dead end and Ford moved the engine forward and adopted the F-Series pickup's front suspension for the Econoline's 1969 model year. Today's Junkyard Gem is one of those second-generation Econolines, found in a Denver-area self-service yard.
Autoblog
Car companies want to make billions by charging subscription fees for features like heated seats
How would you feel about paying $5 each month for the ability to lock and unlock your car from a distance through an app? What about a $25-per-month charge for advanced cruise control or $10 to access heated seats? What if those charges continued long after your car was paid off?
Autoblog
2023 Nissan Armada gets higher base price and more features
Nissan has released pricing information for the 2023 Armada, the biggest and most powerful member of its SUV lineup. The burly, body-on-frame family hauler enters the new model year with higher base price across the board and a slightly longer list of standard features. Pricing for the 2023 Armada starts...
Autoblog
2023 Acura TLX adds a couple of service amenities, price increases
The Acura TLX busted out an all-new second generation for the 2021 model year, one-upping that with a TLX Type S, and ringing the bell with the TLX Type S PMC Edition for the 2023 model year. With the fireworks still echoing from all that, 2023 will be an otherwise quiet year for the sedan range. The upgrades are service oriented, the automaker throwing in three years of AcuraLink and the Security and Remote packages free. The Remote Package can speak directly to the car with commands like remote start and stop or lock and unlock, or owners can give the car commands through Amazon Alexa Auto. Alerts like Find My Car and Stolen Vehicle Locator can keep tabs on the car's location, worried parents can keep tabs on teens with features like Geofence Alert and Speed Alert. The Security Package handles matters like crash notifications, calls to emergency services, and roadside assistance.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1987 Mazda 323 DX Wagon
Mazda wasn't much of a player in the North American subcompact market until the first front-wheel-drive Familias showed up here in 1981 with GLC badges (prior to that, the Great Little Car lived on the earlier rear-wheel-drive Familia platform). The GLC name stuck around through 1985, after which the Familia became the 323 on our shores. Mazda sold the wagon version of the 323 on the old RWD platform here through 1983, then revived the longroof 323 for the 1987-89 model years. Here's one of those extraordinarily rare cars, found in a Colorado self-service yard recently.
Autoblog
Scout Motors gets a website and a new teaser for upcoming off-roader
Scout Motors just pressed the "Level Up" button on its teaser campaign. The newest Volkswagen Group sub-brand is preparing an electric SUV and an electric pickup that the latest timelines predict for 2026, and all we've seen of them before now are shaded line drawings. But Scout enthusiasts are what convinced VW to resurrect the four-by-four, and the automaker wants to get them involved now. A minimalist web site at ScoutMotors.com houses the above teaser for the SUV variant, a Careers page, a Press page, and a forum that's already attracted fan attention.
Autoblog
Mercedes-Benz to pay $5.5 million to settle Arizona diesel ad case
WASHINGTON — German automaker Mercedes-Benz and auto supplier Robert Bosch LLC have agreed to pay a total of about $6 million to resolve a lawsuit over diesel advertising claims, the U.S. state of Arizona said on Friday. Under the proposed settlement, Mercedes-Benz will pay $2.8 million in consumer restitution,...
