FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Related
mymoinfo.com
Captain Pruneau and Captain Wendel on upcoming Twin City Christmas Parade
(Festus/Crystal City) The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade takes place this upcoming Monday. Festus Police Captain Doug Wendel says this a great community policing event. My MO Info · KJ112122B.WAV. Crystal City Police Captain Mike Pruneau reminds people to keep safety in mind. My MO Info ·...
'Fairly high demand' anticipated for stores being vacated by Weekends Only
ST. LOUIS — The announcement this week that St. Louis-based furniture retailer Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress will soon go out of business frees up five prime retail sites. The low-cost furniture chain was founded in 1997 with brick-and-mortar stores that are open only Friday through Sunday by founder...
mymoinfo.com
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Monday, 11/21/22
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. **Remember the KJFF Trading Post from 9:30-10am weekday mornings on AM 1400**. Quality Appliances Llc, On North Allen St....
myleaderpaper.com
First part of work on Old Lemay Ferry improvements nearing end
Drivers in the Arnold and Imperial areas who are getting weary of the continued construction on Old Lemay Ferry Road should get something of a holiday treat. The road, which since June has been closed to traffic between East Rock Creek Road to the Timber Creek subdivision, should be open sometime around Christmas, said Kurt Wengert, technical division manager for the Jefferson County Public Works Department.
KMOV
Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring.
mymoinfo.com
COMTREA “Tree-Mendous” Christmas Fest is this Friday & Saturday
(Jefferson County) For the first time COMTREA will host a “Tree-Mendous” Christmas Fest this Friday and Saturday. The event will feature 21 full size trees ranging from six-and-a-half feet to seven-and-a-half feet for sale. Kim Elbl is the VP of Fundraising and Development at COMTREA. She says each...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in St Louis, MO
From traditional Italian fare to contemporary southern vittles, St. Louis, MO, serves up just about anything. Unfortunately, sorting out the dives from the diamonds in the rough is easier said than done. Hoping to save you the legwork, we have curated a list of the 20 best restaurants in St...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold buys land to avoid trial
The city of Arnold has settled a lawsuit with former Jefferson County Associate Circuit Judge Ray Dickhaner over a 1.6-acre property along Old Lemay Ferry Road northeast of Richardson Road he was trying to get rezoned. By reaching the settlement, which calls for the city to pay Dickhaner $20,000 for...
MoDOT closing I-270 EB exit ramp for two weeks
For the next two weeks, MoDOT will close the exit ramp at New Halls Ferry on I-270 eastbound.
mymoinfo.com
Lots of new Jefferson County State Representatives in 2023
(Jefferson County, Jefferson City) There will be many new faces and names serving as the State Representatives in the Missouri House from Jefferson County next year. One of those is Ken Waller as he was elected as the representative in the 114th District. Waller is a former Jefferson County Executive, County Treasurer, and most recently the County Elections Clerk. Waller says this position will be much different.
Two chicken restaurants sign on to Costco-anchored Market at Olive development in University City
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Two fast-casual chicken restaurants are the latest tenants planning to build at the Costco-anchored development in University City. Raising Cane’s and Chick-fil-A are the latest projects up for zoning approval at the $190 million Market at Olive development at Interstate 170 and Olive Boulevard.
mymoinfo.com
Ida Frances Thomas — Service 11/30/22 10:45 A.M.
Ida Frances Thomas of Herculaneum passed away on November 10th, she was 86 years old. The funeral service for Ida Thomas will be held Wednesday morning, November 30th, at 10:45 at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
mymoinfo.com
Help The Hungry “Bakes It To A Million”
(Farmington) The Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction in Farmington was a huge success Saturday, as they officially “Baked It to a Million.” Chris Landrum is the organizer of this years event. She says they are overjoyed with the results. Landrum says months of hard work definitely...
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill hires new code enforcement officer
Dan Bailey, 36, of Dittmer has been hired for the job, replacing Dave Taylor, who retired in July after holding the position since 2017. Taylor, 76, of Cedar Hill said he has not met Bailey, but his advice is simple. “Just study the books,” he said. Bailey said that...
myleaderpaper.com
Flooring stolen from construction site in Dittmer
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of laminate flooring worth $3,342 from a home under construction in the 8900 block of Barrett Drive in Dittmer. It looked like a basement door was forced open to get into the house, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The theft...
mymoinfo.com
Robert F. Chapman — Service 11/25/22 5 P.M.
Robert F. Chapman of St. Louis, formerly of DeSoto passed away Saturday (11/19) at the age of 76. A memorial gathering for Robert Chapman will be Friday (11/25) afternoon from 4 until the time of the memorial service at 5 at First Free Church in Ballwin. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
mymoinfo.com
Melissa Rena Dierks — Service 11/28/22 5 P.M.
Melissa Rena Dierks of Hillsboro passed away on November 18th, she was 59 years old. The visitation for Melissa Dierks will be Monday (11/28) afternoon from 2 until the time of the funeral service at 5 at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
