Crystal City, MO

Captain Pruneau and Captain Wendel on upcoming Twin City Christmas Parade

(Festus/Crystal City) The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade takes place this upcoming Monday. Festus Police Captain Doug Wendel says this a great community policing event. My MO Info · KJ112122B.WAV. Crystal City Police Captain Mike Pruneau reminds people to keep safety in mind. My MO Info ·...
FESTUS, MO
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Monday, 11/21/22

(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. **Remember the KJFF Trading Post from 9:30-10am weekday mornings on AM 1400**. Quality Appliances Llc, On North Allen St....
BONNE TERRE, MO
First part of work on Old Lemay Ferry improvements nearing end

Drivers in the Arnold and Imperial areas who are getting weary of the continued construction on Old Lemay Ferry Road should get something of a holiday treat. The road, which since June has been closed to traffic between East Rock Creek Road to the Timber Creek subdivision, should be open sometime around Christmas, said Kurt Wengert, technical division manager for the Jefferson County Public Works Department.
IMPERIAL, MO
20 Best Restaurants in St Louis, MO

From traditional Italian fare to contemporary southern vittles, St. Louis, MO, serves up just about anything. Unfortunately, sorting out the dives from the diamonds in the rough is easier said than done. Hoping to save you the legwork, we have curated a list of the 20 best restaurants in St...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Arnold buys land to avoid trial

The city of Arnold has settled a lawsuit with former Jefferson County Associate Circuit Judge Ray Dickhaner over a 1.6-acre property along Old Lemay Ferry Road northeast of Richardson Road he was trying to get rezoned. By reaching the settlement, which calls for the city to pay Dickhaner $20,000 for...
ARNOLD, MO
Lots of new Jefferson County State Representatives in 2023

(Jefferson County, Jefferson City) There will be many new faces and names serving as the State Representatives in the Missouri House from Jefferson County next year. One of those is Ken Waller as he was elected as the representative in the 114th District. Waller is a former Jefferson County Executive, County Treasurer, and most recently the County Elections Clerk. Waller says this position will be much different.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Ida Frances Thomas — Service 11/30/22 10:45 A.M.

Ida Frances Thomas of Herculaneum passed away on November 10th, she was 86 years old. The funeral service for Ida Thomas will be held Wednesday morning, November 30th, at 10:45 at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
HERCULANEUM, MO
Help The Hungry “Bakes It To A Million”

(Farmington) The Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction in Farmington was a huge success Saturday, as they officially “Baked It to a Million.” Chris Landrum is the organizer of this years event. She says they are overjoyed with the results. Landrum says months of hard work definitely...
FARMINGTON, MO
Byrnes Mill hires new code enforcement officer

Dan Bailey, 36, of Dittmer has been hired for the job, replacing Dave Taylor, who retired in July after holding the position since 2017. Taylor, 76, of Cedar Hill said he has not met Bailey, but his advice is simple. “Just study the books,” he said. Bailey said that...
BYRNES MILL, MO
Flooring stolen from construction site in Dittmer

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of laminate flooring worth $3,342 from a home under construction in the 8900 block of Barrett Drive in Dittmer. It looked like a basement door was forced open to get into the house, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The theft...
DITTMER, MO
Robert F. Chapman — Service 11/25/22 5 P.M.

Robert F. Chapman of St. Louis, formerly of DeSoto passed away Saturday (11/19) at the age of 76. A memorial gathering for Robert Chapman will be Friday (11/25) afternoon from 4 until the time of the memorial service at 5 at First Free Church in Ballwin. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Melissa Rena Dierks — Service 11/28/22 5 P.M.

Melissa Rena Dierks of Hillsboro passed away on November 18th, she was 59 years old. The visitation for Melissa Dierks will be Monday (11/28) afternoon from 2 until the time of the funeral service at 5 at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
HILLSBORO, MO

