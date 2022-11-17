ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSMV

Man hid camera in daughter’s shower, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man living in Nashville has been arrested after his wife found a hidden camera in their daughter’s shower. The woman called police Thursday after finding the hidden camera in the bathroom where her husband, Horacio Minero-Hernandez, requested their 12-year-old daughter take a shower, according to an arrest affidavit.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man critically injured in Nashville stabbing: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Nashville Monday afternoon, according to Metro Police. Police were called at about 2:10 p.m. to 710 Stewarts Ferry Pike after reports of a stabbing. When police arrived, they found a man with stab wounds. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by ambulance, police said. It’s believed the stabbing is related to a domestic dispute.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man dies after home invasion in North Nashville

Public gives feedback ahead of Titans stadium vote. For the first time, the public is sharing their thoughts on the new $2 billion Titans stadium. ‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man dies after being shot at home during robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some North Nashville community members are demanding answers after someone shot and killed a man during a home robbery Sunday night. Metro Police said someone wearing a mask broke into the home on Jefferson Street. Family members said that’s when the person robbed the man inside before shooting him and running off.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Thief takes potted plant from front porch of Berry Hill business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville business is searching for answers after a porch pirates took something employees never expected to be stolen. The office building along Foster Creighton Drive in Berry Hill is now missing one of the large potted plants that had sat on the front porch for years. Employees said they have no idea why someone would steal it but not take anything else.
BERRY HILL, TN
Davidson County Source

Nashville Homicide Unit Investigating Fatal Shooting on Jefferson Street

November 21, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death of Michael Hutchins, 29, who was dropped off at a local hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Hutchins was alert when he arrived at the hospital and said someone in a ski mask forcefully entered his home on Jefferson Street next to Paul’s Market and robbed him prior to the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Credit Card Theft / Fraud Case Hits Murfreesboro Victim to the Tune of $3,125

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Murfreesboro Detectives are trying to identify a woman who is believed to be tied to the theft of credit cards. The victim in the case is a Murfreesboro woman who was shopping at the New Salem Highway Publix store when someone stole her wallet. Apparently, her wallet was in her shopping cart when the theft occurred on October 6th.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Nashville LGBTQ bar customers worry after mass shooting in Colorado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a shooting that left five dead and injured more than 25 people in Colorado, people across the country who attend LGBTQ+ bars and nightclubs are now going with hesitation. While some would consider an LGBTQ+ nightclub their safe space, after the recent shooting, it is...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors at a south Nashville apartment complex said they heard the shots that left a 19-year-old man dead on Saturday morning. Char and ash are all that’s left of two cars that caught fire on Saturday morning. People living near the scene said they’re still in shock after waking up to paramedics carrying a man away in a stretcher.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man sentenced to 25 years after killing ex-boss with hatchet

The man accused of killing his former employer at a Belle Meade personal training studio in 2018 has been sentenced. Man sentenced to 25 years after killing ex-boss with …. The man accused of killing his former employer at a Belle Meade personal training studio in 2018 has been sentenced.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Cannon Co. corrections officer accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend, arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have arrested a Cannon County corrections officer who is now facing an assault charge. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into 20-year-old corrections officer Brendan Michael Lee on Friday, Nov. 18. The investigation confirmed the assault allegations surrounding Lee. According to TBI, Lee...
CANNON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Duplex damaged by fire in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a small house fire in North Nashville early Friday morning. According to personnel at the scene, they arrived and found flames coming from the front of the house on Rowan Drive and quickly worked to put out the fire. Most of the heavy damage was relegated to the front of the home.
NASHVILLE, TN

