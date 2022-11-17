Read full article on original website
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Man hid camera in daughter’s shower, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man living in Nashville has been arrested after his wife found a hidden camera in their daughter’s shower. The woman called police Thursday after finding the hidden camera in the bathroom where her husband, Horacio Minero-Hernandez, requested their 12-year-old daughter take a shower, according to an arrest affidavit.
Man critically injured in Nashville stabbing: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Nashville Monday afternoon, according to Metro Police. Police were called at about 2:10 p.m. to 710 Stewarts Ferry Pike after reports of a stabbing. When police arrived, they found a man with stab wounds. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by ambulance, police said. It’s believed the stabbing is related to a domestic dispute.
Man dies after home invasion in North Nashville
Public gives feedback ahead of Titans stadium vote. For the first time, the public is sharing their thoughts on the new $2 billion Titans stadium. ‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has...
Man dies after being shot at home during robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some North Nashville community members are demanding answers after someone shot and killed a man during a home robbery Sunday night. Metro Police said someone wearing a mask broke into the home on Jefferson Street. Family members said that’s when the person robbed the man inside before shooting him and running off.
Thief takes potted plant from front porch of Berry Hill business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville business is searching for answers after a porch pirates took something employees never expected to be stolen. The office building along Foster Creighton Drive in Berry Hill is now missing one of the large potted plants that had sat on the front porch for years. Employees said they have no idea why someone would steal it but not take anything else.
Tommy Lee Brown II Arrested for Dellway Villa Road Apartment Murder
November 21, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives during the night charged Tommie Lee Brown II, 38, with Friday afternoon’s murder of Arthur Henderson, 38, in the parking lot of Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road. Surveillance video shows that Brown fatally shot Henderson during a brief physical altercation...
31-year-old mother still missing from Murfreesboro
Family and police are looking for a 31-year-old woman who was last seen and heard from November 17th.
Nashville Homicide Unit Investigating Fatal Shooting on Jefferson Street
November 21, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death of Michael Hutchins, 29, who was dropped off at a local hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Hutchins was alert when he arrived at the hospital and said someone in a ski mask forcefully entered his home on Jefferson Street next to Paul’s Market and robbed him prior to the shooting.
Credit Card Theft / Fraud Case Hits Murfreesboro Victim to the Tune of $3,125
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Murfreesboro Detectives are trying to identify a woman who is believed to be tied to the theft of credit cards. The victim in the case is a Murfreesboro woman who was shopping at the New Salem Highway Publix store when someone stole her wallet. Apparently, her wallet was in her shopping cart when the theft occurred on October 6th.
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star taken to hospital following car accident week before parents’ sentencing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Grayson Chrisley, the 16-year-old son of reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, was taken to the hospital this month after being involved in a car accident, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. We’re monitoring the Chrisley’s sentencing hearing, for Channel 2 Action News starting at...
Family voices concerns as search continues for missing Murfreesboro mother
On Monday, police say a license plate belonging to the car Eleni Kassa might be in was flagged in another state.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Metro Nashville Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Friday. The accident occurred on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street at around 2:45 a.m. According to the officials, the two cars were involved in a head-on collision.
Murfreesboro Police Warn that MPD T-Shirt's and Hoodie's being Sold through Facebook are Part of a Scam
(MURFREESBORO) The Murfreesboro Police Department warns residents not to fall victim to a recent scam on Facebook. That recent scam comes in the form of Murfreesboro Police hoodies and t-shirts being sold through links on social media, but the MPD reports, “Posts on the department’s Facebook page selling t-shirts are scams.”
Nashville LGBTQ bar customers worry after mass shooting in Colorado
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a shooting that left five dead and injured more than 25 people in Colorado, people across the country who attend LGBTQ+ bars and nightclubs are now going with hesitation. While some would consider an LGBTQ+ nightclub their safe space, after the recent shooting, it is...
Metro Police investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors at a south Nashville apartment complex said they heard the shots that left a 19-year-old man dead on Saturday morning. Char and ash are all that’s left of two cars that caught fire on Saturday morning. People living near the scene said they’re still in shock after waking up to paramedics carrying a man away in a stretcher.
Man on scooter steals catalytic converter from Goodlettsville church
Driving a car automatically makes you a target for catalytic converter thefts, even if the thief doesn't have a car themselves.
Man sentenced to 25 years after killing ex-boss with hatchet
The man accused of killing his former employer at a Belle Meade personal training studio in 2018 has been sentenced. Man sentenced to 25 years after killing ex-boss with …. The man accused of killing his former employer at a Belle Meade personal training studio in 2018 has been sentenced.
Cannon Co. corrections officer accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend, arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have arrested a Cannon County corrections officer who is now facing an assault charge. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into 20-year-old corrections officer Brendan Michael Lee on Friday, Nov. 18. The investigation confirmed the assault allegations surrounding Lee. According to TBI, Lee...
19-year-old dies after early morning shooting, crash, fire in South Nashville parking lot
An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting -- which also led to a crash and a car fire -- in the parking lot of a South Nashville condo complex early Saturday morning.
Duplex damaged by fire in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a small house fire in North Nashville early Friday morning. According to personnel at the scene, they arrived and found flames coming from the front of the house on Rowan Drive and quickly worked to put out the fire. Most of the heavy damage was relegated to the front of the home.
