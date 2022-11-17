Guilderland Public Library news: New Anime Club

Teens are invited to gather at the library Monday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. and meet like-minded anime fans! We’ll watch “Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie” (rated PG-13), and enjoy snacks. This is a preliminary meeting – if enough interest is shown, the club will gather once a month. Please register on the Events tab of guilderlandlibrary.org.

Trustees Meet

The Guilderland Public Library Board of Trustees will conduct an in-person monthly business meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:00 p.m., streamed live on our YouTube channel. Public commentary may be submitted to: pc@guilderlandlibrary.org.

New Podcast Episode

“How Did You Find It?” is GPL’s monthly podcast – another way to find out what’s happening at the library, plus all of the services and resources we provide. A new episode debuts Friday, Nov. 18. Look for it on all major platforms, and reach out to us anytime at podcast@guilderlandlibrary.org with comments and suggestions.

Musical Instrument Donation Drive

Do you have a bassoon in your basement, guitar in the garage, or cello in a closet, gathering dust? We’re partnering with Instruments for Students, the all-volunteer organization that supports the Albany Symphony Orchestra. They repurpose musical instruments, so that kids whose families can’t afford to buy or rent them can still benefit from the value of a music education.

To date, 475 instruments have been collected; let’s help them reach their goal of 1,000! Stop by Saturday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to drop off usable instruments in good condition.

Sonny & Perley Sunday Concert

The ever-popular Sonny and Perley Quartet are back at GPL on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.