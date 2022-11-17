Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio governor orders flags lowered after Cleveland firefighter killed in hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags lowered in honor of a Cleveland firefighter killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday. Johnny Tetrick, a 27-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire, was struck while assisting at the scene of a rollover crash on Interstate 90. Police...
myfox28columbus.com
FBI: Suspect taken into custody on federal charges in Washington Township
UPDATE: FBI agents have arrested 21-year-old Alex Jaques, of Centerville, for making online threats to commit a school shooting in California. Jaques has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. On November 15, the FBI National Threat Operations Center received a tip...
myfox28columbus.com
Sheetz offering unleaded 88 gas at nearly half off this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A gas station chain with 368 stores in six states, including Ohio, is reducing its prices for unleaded 88 gas this week to $1.99 a gallon. Sheetz, which has 15 locations in the Columbus area and others around the state, made the announcement in a statement Monday, and the lower prices already are in effect. They will be available through the Thanksgiving holiday week until Nov. 28.
myfox28columbus.com
Celebrate the season with 2022 Ohio State Parks holiday tree ornament
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Looking for the perfect gift for someone that loves the outdoors? The Ohio Department of Natural Resources releases its 2022 holiday ornament online Monday. The 2022 limited edition ornament is in the shape of the state of Ohio and would make a perfect stocking stuffer...
myfox28columbus.com
Preventing Flu this Season
This flu season is already causing concern. To ease fears and provide tips to better protect them, I’m here with Dr. Brad Lucas, Chief Medical Officer from Buckeye Health Plan to get answers to some of the questions Ohioans are asking this flu season. Visit BuckeyeHealthPlan.com/flu for more information.
Comments / 3