foxsanantonio.com
Maná adds second show at the Alamo City!
SAN ANTONIO- Due to overwhelming demand, the Grammy-award-winning Latin rock band, Maná, announced a second San Antonio show for their ‘México Lindo y Querido’ tour. Maná’s will perform at the AT&T Center on Saturday, April 1, and then again on September 2. Tickets for...
foxsanantonio.com
43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is underway at the Freeman Coliseum
SAN ANTONIO - If the shift in the weather wasn't a clear sign, the 43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is the prime indicator that the holidays have arrived. "This is the 43rd year of this event. And one of the things about this event is we say treasures, treats, and traditions. We have people who have been coming to this show literally since the first year that still come. Grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, all come together, and they make their own shirts. They wear their boas they come. They never miss it. We had people standing in line at 7 am," said Pam Rogers, Show Manager.
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA to get "Rowdy and Wild" with San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO- The UTSA Alumni Association and San Antonio Zoo are partnering up to offer a “Wild Deal” during the tailgate for UTSA’s game against UTEP this Saturday, Nov. 26. Attendees will get to meet special animal guests, while also having the opportunity to purchase a “two-for-one”...
foxsanantonio.com
Preparations in high gear to bring Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Preparations are underway for the 43rd annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner at the Convention Center. Sen. John Cornyn joined about 100 volunteers on Monday morning to help get the food ready to feed thousands of people on Thursday. It starts with 550 turkeys. That's priority one for...
foxsanantonio.com
Turkey meals available from variety of San Antonio sources as Thanksgiving approaches
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonians are making this holiday season special for thousands of people who might need a little help as Thanksgiving approaches. The local community becomes extra charitable this time of year through a variety of events ranging from the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner to Catholic Charities turkey food box distribution.
foxsanantonio.com
City of San Antonio awarded 2029 NCAA Women's Final Four
SAN ANTONIO - The Alamo City is quickly becoming Basketball City. The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee announced Monday that San Antonio has been awarded the 2029 Women's Final Four. San Antonio has previously hosted the Women’s Final Four three times, in 2002, 2010 and 2021. “The...
foxsanantonio.com
University of Incarnate Word kicked off its Light the Way holiday festival
SAN ANTONIO – UIW celebrated its 36th Light the Way holiday festival. The event kicked off Saturday with vendors, food trucks, and activities for the whole family. It all ended with illumination and a million lights lit up the campus. If you missed Saturday’s celebration, don't worry the lights...
foxsanantonio.com
Help us collect on million pounds of food by the end of November!
SAN ANTONIO - Our annual Food 4 SA drive is nearing its end. We're hoping you can help us collect one million pounds of food by the end of the month and we're getting close. You can take non-perishable food items and drop them in the red bins at any H-E-B or Security Service Federal Credit Union. You can also make a monetary donation.
foxsanantonio.com
Final TNL Top 10 Poll: Brennan finishes what it started
The Brennan Bears started the season as our #1 TNL Top 10 team, and that's the way it finished because of Steele's close defeat that ended their season. Here's the rest of the Top 10, and congrats to every team that spent time in there this season; no easy feat considering how many schools are in the area!
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Food Banks feeds nearly 105,000 people for Harvest of Hope event
SAN ANTONIO - Fighting hunger is the goal of Sunday’s Harvest of Hope event. It raised $125,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank. The Food Bank's now feeding 105,000 people every single week ahead of Thanksgiving. There are so many food distributions. Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper shared a...
foxsanantonio.com
Harvest of Hope event raises $125K for the San Antonio Food Bank
SAN ANTONIO – Fighting hunger was the goal of Sunday's "Harvest of Hope" event. It raised $125,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank. The Food Bank is now feeding 105,000 people every single week. Ahead of Thanksgiving, there are so many food distributions. The Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio adds new crews, new strategies to combat illegal dumping
SAN ANTONIO--Mattresses, couches, and bags of garbage littered the vacant lot off of Gibbs Road. In a matter of about 20 minutes, the area was cleared by a crew from San Antonio's Solid Waste Management division. The department provides recycling, garbage and brush and bulky collection services to 340,000 residential...
foxsanantonio.com
High School Football Regional Semi-Finalist Matchups Set
The San Antonio teams still alive on the road to state get ready for the regional semi-finals. Here are this week's matchups. Lake Travis (7-4) vs. San Antonio Brennan (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium. 6A D II. Austin Vandegrift (11-1) vs. San Antonio Harlan (10-2),...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Food Bank collected food from every local H-E-B Plus to hit goal
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank wrapped up its turkey collection Saturday, but that doesn't mean the donations stop at turkey. "So, we need all types of nonperishable food items. Any kind of holiday food meal staples you can provide. Stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, peanut butter, I know that sounds odd even though that may not be a holiday staple. Any kind of strong protein, beans, rice, we actually have our 12 most wanted items on our website," said Destiny Stivers of the San Antonio Food Bank.
foxsanantonio.com
Providence Catholic School gets in the Christmas spirit with holiday event
SAN ANTONIO - The holiday spirit is filling the air downtown as Providence Catholic School gets ready to turn on its Christmas lights!. It's a full day of events starting Sunday morning with shopping at a Christmas Bazaar and photos with Santa and Mrs. Clause. The providence lit up Sunday...
foxsanantonio.com
Officials are preparing to keep porch pirates at bay this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO — While this may be the most wonderful time of the year it's also porch pirate season. Americans spent nearly $9,000,000,000 in 2021 while online shopping on Black Friday. If numbers stay the same in 2022 we can expect plenty of packages to be delivered and potentially...
foxsanantonio.com
Bubble Bar Car Wash celebrates a milestone, washing 1 Million vehicles in 2022
Locally owned Bubble Bath Car Wash has announced having washed more than one million vehicles this year. To celebrate the milestone, the business and its customers donated more than $13-thousand dollars to life-changing programs at the Children's Shelter. The Lopez family opened their first car wash on San Antonio's northwest...
foxsanantonio.com
Local high school students showcase their films and receive red carpet treatment
SAN ANTONIO - All week we've told you about a special program on the East side, teaching students skills that could help them break into the movie industry and Sunday was their official red carpet showcasing their completed films. "We recognize that these past few years have been hard for...
foxsanantonio.com
Showers taper off Monday afternoon, but clouds, rain chances continue through Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO - Early Monday morning, another batch of mist, drizzle or showers will move across the area with a very isolated risk of a thunder too. Rain chances will taper off later Monday afternoon but clouds will linger and keep temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Our western...
foxsanantonio.com
Cold and rainy conditions will continue into Monday night
As of 11am, SAT Airport has picked up on .36" of rain today. Still raining. It is a cold, rainy and raw Saturday. Scattered showers will continue into the afternoon, but coverage of activity will slowly fall. Temps will hold steady or fall a few more degrees, with afternoon temps in the lower 40s in San Antonio. Upper 30s in the Hill Country, where a few sleet pellets may try to mix in. However, no ice concerns. Too warm. Overcast overnight.
