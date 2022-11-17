ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Maná adds second show at the Alamo City!

SAN ANTONIO- Due to overwhelming demand, the Grammy-award-winning Latin rock band, Maná, announced a second San Antonio show for their ‘México Lindo y Querido’ tour. Maná’s will perform at the AT&T Center on Saturday, April 1, and then again on September 2. Tickets for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is underway at the Freeman Coliseum

SAN ANTONIO - If the shift in the weather wasn't a clear sign, the 43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is the prime indicator that the holidays have arrived. "This is the 43rd year of this event. And one of the things about this event is we say treasures, treats, and traditions. We have people who have been coming to this show literally since the first year that still come. Grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, all come together, and they make their own shirts. They wear their boas they come. They never miss it. We had people standing in line at 7 am," said Pam Rogers, Show Manager.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA to get "Rowdy and Wild" with San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO- The UTSA Alumni Association and San Antonio Zoo are partnering up to offer a “Wild Deal” during the tailgate for UTSA’s game against UTEP this Saturday, Nov. 26. Attendees will get to meet special animal guests, while also having the opportunity to purchase a “two-for-one”...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

City of San Antonio awarded 2029 NCAA Women's Final Four

SAN ANTONIO - The Alamo City is quickly becoming Basketball City. The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee announced Monday that San Antonio has been awarded the 2029 Women's Final Four. San Antonio has previously hosted the Women’s Final Four three times, in 2002, 2010 and 2021. “The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Help us collect on million pounds of food by the end of November!

SAN ANTONIO - Our annual Food 4 SA drive is nearing its end. We're hoping you can help us collect one million pounds of food by the end of the month and we're getting close. You can take non-perishable food items and drop them in the red bins at any H-E-B or Security Service Federal Credit Union. You can also make a monetary donation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Final TNL Top 10 Poll: Brennan finishes what it started

The Brennan Bears started the season as our #1 TNL Top 10 team, and that's the way it finished because of Steele's close defeat that ended their season. Here's the rest of the Top 10, and congrats to every team that spent time in there this season; no easy feat considering how many schools are in the area!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Harvest of Hope event raises $125K for the San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – Fighting hunger was the goal of Sunday's "Harvest of Hope" event. It raised $125,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank. The Food Bank is now feeding 105,000 people every single week. Ahead of Thanksgiving, there are so many food distributions. The Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio adds new crews, new strategies to combat illegal dumping

SAN ANTONIO--Mattresses, couches, and bags of garbage littered the vacant lot off of Gibbs Road. In a matter of about 20 minutes, the area was cleared by a crew from San Antonio's Solid Waste Management division. The department provides recycling, garbage and brush and bulky collection services to 340,000 residential...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

High School Football Regional Semi-Finalist Matchups Set

The San Antonio teams still alive on the road to state get ready for the regional semi-finals. Here are this week's matchups. Lake Travis (7-4) vs. San Antonio Brennan (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium. 6A D II. Austin Vandegrift (11-1) vs. San Antonio Harlan (10-2),...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Food Bank collected food from every local H-E-B Plus to hit goal

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank wrapped up its turkey collection Saturday, but that doesn't mean the donations stop at turkey. "So, we need all types of nonperishable food items. Any kind of holiday food meal staples you can provide. Stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, peanut butter, I know that sounds odd even though that may not be a holiday staple. Any kind of strong protein, beans, rice, we actually have our 12 most wanted items on our website," said Destiny Stivers of the San Antonio Food Bank.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Bubble Bar Car Wash celebrates a milestone, washing 1 Million vehicles in 2022

Locally owned Bubble Bath Car Wash has announced having washed more than one million vehicles this year. To celebrate the milestone, the business and its customers donated more than $13-thousand dollars to life-changing programs at the Children's Shelter. The Lopez family opened their first car wash on San Antonio's northwest...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Cold and rainy conditions will continue into Monday night

As of 11am, SAT Airport has picked up on .36" of rain today. Still raining. It is a cold, rainy and raw Saturday. Scattered showers will continue into the afternoon, but coverage of activity will slowly fall. Temps will hold steady or fall a few more degrees, with afternoon temps in the lower 40s in San Antonio. Upper 30s in the Hill Country, where a few sleet pellets may try to mix in. However, no ice concerns. Too warm. Overcast overnight.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy