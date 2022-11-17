Read full article on original website
Downtown Dothan gets a Christmas makeover!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Dothan. The city is hard at work putting up holiday decorations. A new tree is going up at the Civic Center, and you can find the old one on Foster Street beside KBC. You’ll see...
“Sweet” parade coming to downtown Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Downtown Enterprise is gearing up for their annual Christmas Parade. The City of Enterprise invites the public to join “A Sweet Christmas” during the season of hot chocolate, gingerbread, and peppermint mochas. There will be a variety of festive floats, live performances, and the...
Support WTVY in the 15th annual On-the-Air blood drive
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join WTVY to save a life this holiday season by donating blood at Lifesouth’s 15th annual On-the-Air blood drive event. The 15th annual blood drive takes place on Thursday, December 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lifesouth donor center on Ross Clark Circle in Dothan.
Wiregrass 2-1-1 fall festival and car show
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Early Saturday, Wiregrass 2-1-1 held a kids fall festival and car show and the Houston County Farm Center. There, kids could enjoy games set up by non-profit organization booths, inflatables, and food, while parents could enjoy the car show and music, all for free.
2022 Turkey Classic is underway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - GAME 4:. Carroll comes out on top over Andalusia with a score of 59-44 Barbour County Jaguars take the win over the G.W. Long Rebels with a score of 54 to 47. GAME 1:. Cottonwood takes home the win over Malone in Game 1 with a...
Ride into Fall: 2·1·1 hosting car show and fall festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass 2-1-1 is kicking off the holiday season with a new and exciting event for the whole family. On Saturday, November 19th, the Car Show and Kids Fall Festival will be at the Houston County Farm Center located near the corner of Cottonwood Road and Ross Clark Circle in Dothan.
City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Enterprise took the first steps in a $30 million project that will change recreational opportunities in the city. As of November 21, demolition was officially underway of the “Jug” Brown Recreation Center. They’re leveling the ground to make way for a brand new facility.
Legal Talk Tuesday: Drunk Driving
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss drunk driving. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
UPDATE: Women found dead in Dothan home identified
According to a release from the Dothan Police Department, the victims are 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja'Lexius Lashon Wells, both of Dothan.
DAV in need of volunteer drivers
Television series “Inside the Base” features Fort Rucker
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An episode of the television series, “Inside the Base” features a familiar wiregrass Army base, Fort Rucker. The episode will be available on the Circle Network at 9:30pm CST on November 19. Excerpt from the Circle Network’s website on tonight’s episode:. “Inside...
Dothan sewer line work for week of November 21
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Sewer line work continues in the city of Dothan during Thanksgiving week, with a few streets being impacted. According to a release from the Community Relations Office, city contractor L&K Contracting plan on work to sewer lines, manholes, and laterals. Streets affected include:. Houston Street. Montezuma...
Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is in effect, […]
Coffee Corner rises from the ashes into new operation
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Just 5 weeks ago, a fire in downtown Enterprise engulfed Coffee Corner in flames. But, they’re making a comeback serving the same coffee, but on a different corner. Owner Jennie Chancey said, “Two days after the building burned down I got a call from someone...
Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Families will gather on November 24 for one of the most important meals of the year. But unfortunately, Thanksgiving is the number one day for cooking fires in the home. The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips to remember before putting your apron on:
Gratitude pays off for Bonifay woman
With the season of gratitude underway, Sheila Boswell is thankful her perseverance in life has caught the attention of an anonymous benefactor. Boswell shared with readers back in September how she strives to stay positive in life despite living with a genetic condition called neurofibromatosis that permanently altered her appearance and makes everyday life a struggle. Everything from dealing with cruel comments from strangers who don’t understand her condition to a recent cancer diagnosis keeps Boswell on her knees praying for emotional and spiritual strength.
Close friend of victim in double murder speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — David Campbell’s heart was torn into pieces after finding out the news from social media and phone calls that his ex-girlfriend from middle school Jasmine Danielle Bean was killed Sunday night. “When I seen the pictures it crushed me I dropped my phone and...
Two Geneva County men arrested in covert Facebook operation
Two Geneva County men were arrested in two separate investigations after each one exchanged inappropriate communications with a Holmes County Sheriff’s investigator they believed to be a 15-year-old female. David “Tony” McCall, 41, of Malvern, Ala. and 30-year-old Michael Glazier of Hartford, Ala. made contact on Facebook with a...
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of Dothan’s largest churches could be shut down and its members evicted, according to a lawsuit. Harvest Church filed that suit against United Methodist Church leadership on November 10 in fear the denomination will take over its Fortner Street campus. Though it seldom affiliates...
Local Church Gets Restraining Order
A Dothan church gets a restraining order against United Methodist Church. Harvest Church – Dothan leaders say they will allow the congregation to voter on possibly leaving the denomination. Their concern is the UMC trying to confiscate property if they decide to separate from the organization. United Methodist has approved about 300 requests to leave the denomination this year.
