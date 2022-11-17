Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Morning’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Morning” game were:
3-4-6, FIREBALL: 7
(three, four, six; FIREBALL: seven)
