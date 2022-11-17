Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Deion Sanders in talks to coach at FBS level with two specific college football programs
One of the NFL’s all-time greats as a player, Deion Sanders won two Super Bowls, was named to six All-Pro
Why Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Still Aren’t Married After 10 Years of Dating
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have had a long relationship. However, despite being together for 10 years, some fans wonder why they are not married.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Michael Jordan Bought Charles Barkley A $20,000 Diamond Earring During The 1993 NBA Finals As A Mind Game
Michael Jordan purchased a $20K diamond earring for Charles Barkley as a mind game during the NBA Finals.
How Tall is NBC ‘Sunday Night Football’ Host Maria Taylor?
When watching the 'Football Night in America' studio show ahead of 'Sunday Night Football' on NBC, many fans ask, how tall is Maria Taylor? The post How Tall is NBC ‘Sunday Night Football’ Host Maria Taylor? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kiffin To Auburn? Changes In Tuscaloosa? Addressing Rumors From Week 12
Cory Lemer weighs in on the latest rumors from across the college football and recruiting landscape
When a young kid hit a game-winner but all he got from Michael Jordan was a scolding
When it came to playing with Michael Jordan, you had to play perfectly on both ends.
NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing
An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
Major Lane Kiffin Rumor Floated Amid Ole Miss Blowout Loss
After last weekend's heartbreaking loss to Alabama, Lane Kiffin's team let go of the rope this Saturday against Arkansas. Ole Miss finds itself down 42-6 with good chunk of the second half still left to play, and many are beginning to speculate that Kiffin is already looking for his next job.
Kirk Herbstreit Just Released His New Top 6 Rankings
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina. Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured...
College Football World Reacts To Stunning Tennessee Upset Loss
Tennessee's season just went from special to nightmare in the span of just a few hours. The Volunteers suffered an embarrassing upset loss to the Gamecocks of South Carolina this Saturday night. It wasn't even close. Spencer Rattler had a career night, throwing for six touchdowns in the 63-38 victory....
Nick Saban Wasn't Thrilled With Reporter's Question Today
Add another one to the highlight reel for Nick Saban. Speaking at a recent media session, the Alabama head coach was asked for a vague update on the team's injuries going into next week's regular season finale. A very hydrated Saban let the reporter know in no uncertain terms that...
Fan Blasts Larsa Pippen In Front Of Marcus Jordan At An NFL Game
A fan spotted Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan on a date at an NFL game and fully blasted her.
"I never understood why a team 72-10...would have only two All-Stars"-Toni Kukoc subtly fumed over not earning an All-Star
The "Croatian Sensation" feels he should've been an All-Star when the Bulls were on the top of the world.
Look: Teammates Get In Fight On The Sideline
Things are getting chippy on the Arizona sideline this Saturday afternoon. Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Dorian Singer were visibly upset with each other during the third quarter. De Laura actually shoved Singer after they exchanged words. This obviously isn't a good look for either side involved....
Photos: Meet The Notable Husband Of Laura Rutledge
Longtime ESPN college football and NFL host Laura Rutledge was noticeably absent from coverage this weekend. Unfortunately, Laura and her daughter, Reese, were under the weather. "A little update: I’m not great at slowing down but this week my body has forced me to. Unfortunately too sick to make it...
John Salley Recalls How Popular Michael Jordan Was When They Went Out
The adulation for Jordan doesn't come as a surprise considering how he was a global superstar.
Louisiana State University standout Harold Perkins admits not knowing who “MJ” is after having his own “flu game”
Shocking but true. Not everyone knows who Michael Jordan is.
Laura Rutledge Explains Absence From SEC Network This Morning
ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge was not present for this Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation." She hopped on Twitter to share the reason behind her absence. Rutledge was not feeling good this Saturday. Although she's not used to slowing down, she had no choice but to listen to her body. Rutledge...
FanBuzz
Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.https://fanbuzz.com/
Comments / 3