ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 3

Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
The Spun

NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing

An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Major Lane Kiffin Rumor Floated Amid Ole Miss Blowout Loss

After last weekend's heartbreaking loss to Alabama, Lane Kiffin's team let go of the rope this Saturday against Arkansas. Ole Miss finds itself down 42-6 with good chunk of the second half still left to play, and many are beginning to speculate that Kiffin is already looking for his next job.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Just Released His New Top 6 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina. Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Teammates Get In Fight On The Sideline

Things are getting chippy on the Arizona sideline this Saturday afternoon. Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Dorian Singer were visibly upset with each other during the third quarter. De Laura actually shoved Singer after they exchanged words. This obviously isn't a good look for either side involved....
TUCSON, AZ
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Notable Husband Of Laura Rutledge

Longtime ESPN college football and NFL host Laura Rutledge was noticeably absent from coverage this weekend. Unfortunately, Laura and her daughter, Reese, were under the weather. "A little update: I’m not great at slowing down but this week my body has forced me to. Unfortunately too sick to make it...
The Spun

Laura Rutledge Explains Absence From SEC Network This Morning

ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge was not present for this Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation." She hopped on Twitter to share the reason behind her absence. Rutledge was not feeling good this Saturday. Although she's not used to slowing down, she had no choice but to listen to her body. Rutledge...
FanBuzz

FanBuzz

Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

 https://fanbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy