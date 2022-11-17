Read full article on original website
Crowded Ky. Republican governor primary gets even larger
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A crowded Republican field for the May primary is now even more packed after Somerset Mayor Alan Keck announced he would run, Monday. It’s a full house vying for the governor’s mansion in Frankfort, now that a dozen candidates are looking to face Governor Andy Beshear in next year’s gubernatorial race.
Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman reflects on Nettie Depp statue and education in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -In early November, the first statue to honor a Kentucky woman was installed at the state capitol. It was of a pioneer in the field of education and fitting for an administration that has worked hard to put Kentucky schools first. Recently, WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down...
Kentucky Newsmakers 11/20: Governor Andy Beshear; Georgetown Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Georgetown Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins. Governor Andy Beshear, this week, issued an executive order to give ‘limited’ approval to the medical use of marijuana. In the election, voters defeated two constitutional amendments the governor opposed, one on legislative power and the other on abortion. However, the republican super majorities in the state house and senate grew even larger.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck joins crowded Ky. gubernatorial race
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Somerset Mayor Alan Keck has joined the crowded race for the Republican nomination in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race. Keck’s Twitter header was changed to indicate he’s running for governor and a website for his campaign was launched. With Keck’s entry, it now appears there...
WATCH | Early respiratory illness season impacting Ky. hospitals
WATCH | Somerset Mayor Alan Keck joins crowded Ky. gubernatorial race. Somerset Mayor Alan Keck joins crowded Ky. gubernatorial race. County by County, Pt. 1 (11/21/2022) County by County, Pt. 1 (11/21/2022) WATCH | NAACP questions FCPS’s handling of Dunbar principal situation. Updated: 7 hours ago. NAACP questions FCPS’s...
Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
KY 4-H aims to create changemakers through 33rd Annual Issues Conference
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - High schoolers from across the state gathered this week in London to come up with solutions to problems their communities may be facing. “Their purpose here is to identify issues in their community, how to create a plan of action for their local community and how to implement and then evaluate and sustain those programs,” said Charles Stamper, Extension Special Projects Coordinator for the KY 4-H Development Program.
First woman KSP Post 13 Commander awarded lifetime achievement award
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have some good news to pass along to you. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 Commander, Captain Jennifer Sandlin, was awarded the lifetime achievement award at the Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network Conference. Sandlin was nominated for the award by her peers for her...
Early respiratory illness season impacting Ky. hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s hospitals have been hit with an early respiratory illness season. Doctors say a combination of COVID, flu and RSV is impacting their operations and it’s targeting the more vulnerable populations. Baptist Health Lexington’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lee Dossett says cases of flu...
Santa Train returns to the track for its 80th run
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Santa Train, after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, returned to the rails for its 80th run on Saturday. “It hasn’t run the last two years, of course, COVID situation, but it’s back on the track this year,” said Wise, Va. Food City store manager Henry Maggard. “Late start getting it planned, but they pulled it off.”
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Documents show the now-sentenced stars of a reality TV show were once in talks to move to Kentucky. Todd and Julie Chrisley of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ were convicted of fraud and tax evasion this year. Monday, a judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison and Julie to seven.
Inflation not stopping Kentuckians from traveling for the holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re traveling this Thanksgiving, brace yourself for crowds. Inflation is not stopping people from traveling this holiday season as AAA predicts 700,000 Kentuckians will travel at least 50 miles on Thanksgiving weekend. Nationally, around 50 million people are expected to hit the road. That’s...
Good Question: Why do so many Ky. high school football teams make the playoffs?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The high school football playoffs continue this week and one viewer had a question about how teams are chosen. Q: Why does every high school football team in Kentucky make the playoffs, regardless of record?. A: Not every team makes the playoffs, but it might feel...
Notice an airplane flying loops late at night? Here’s what it’s doing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It started with a question from viewers who noticed a plane flying loops over their hometown late at night. After they reached out, WKYT Investigates dug into it and found that the plane was doing the same thing for weeks in different parts of the state.
