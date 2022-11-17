ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WKYT 27

Crowded Ky. Republican governor primary gets even larger

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A crowded Republican field for the May primary is now even more packed after Somerset Mayor Alan Keck announced he would run, Monday. It’s a full house vying for the governor’s mansion in Frankfort, now that a dozen candidates are looking to face Governor Andy Beshear in next year’s gubernatorial race.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 11/20: Governor Andy Beshear; Georgetown Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Georgetown Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins. Governor Andy Beshear, this week, issued an executive order to give ‘limited’ approval to the medical use of marijuana. In the election, voters defeated two constitutional amendments the governor opposed, one on legislative power and the other on abortion. However, the republican super majorities in the state house and senate grew even larger.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck joins crowded Ky. gubernatorial race

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Somerset Mayor Alan Keck has joined the crowded race for the Republican nomination in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race. Keck’s Twitter header was changed to indicate he’s running for governor and a website for his campaign was launched. With Keck’s entry, it now appears there...
SOMERSET, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Early respiratory illness season impacting Ky. hospitals

WATCH | Somerset Mayor Alan Keck joins crowded Ky. gubernatorial race. Somerset Mayor Alan Keck joins crowded Ky. gubernatorial race. County by County, Pt. 1 (11/21/2022) County by County, Pt. 1 (11/21/2022) WATCH | NAACP questions FCPS’s handling of Dunbar principal situation. Updated: 7 hours ago. NAACP questions FCPS’s...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

KY 4-H aims to create changemakers through 33rd Annual Issues Conference

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - High schoolers from across the state gathered this week in London to come up with solutions to problems their communities may be facing. “Their purpose here is to identify issues in their community, how to create a plan of action for their local community and how to implement and then evaluate and sustain those programs,” said Charles Stamper, Extension Special Projects Coordinator for the KY 4-H Development Program.
LONDON, KY
WKYT 27

First woman KSP Post 13 Commander awarded lifetime achievement award

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have some good news to pass along to you. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 Commander, Captain Jennifer Sandlin, was awarded the lifetime achievement award at the Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network Conference. Sandlin was nominated for the award by her peers for her...
HAZARD, KY
WKYT 27

Early respiratory illness season impacting Ky. hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s hospitals have been hit with an early respiratory illness season. Doctors say a combination of COVID, flu and RSV is impacting their operations and it’s targeting the more vulnerable populations. Baptist Health Lexington’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lee Dossett says cases of flu...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Santa Train returns to the track for its 80th run

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Santa Train, after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, returned to the rails for its 80th run on Saturday. “It hasn’t run the last two years, of course, COVID situation, but it’s back on the track this year,” said Wise, Va. Food City store manager Henry Maggard. “Late start getting it planned, but they pulled it off.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Inflation not stopping Kentuckians from traveling for the holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re traveling this Thanksgiving, brace yourself for crowds. Inflation is not stopping people from traveling this holiday season as AAA predicts 700,000 Kentuckians will travel at least 50 miles on Thanksgiving weekend. Nationally, around 50 million people are expected to hit the road. That’s...
KENTUCKY STATE

