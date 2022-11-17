Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
New family practice health clinic opens in Bluffton
Bluffton residents gathered Nov. 1 to celebrate the opening of a new family practice health clinic, Well Being Health Care, that will serve babies to adults in the Bluffton area. Nurse practitioner Tiffany Daley said, "We were all pleasantly surprised and shocked at the turnout that came to introduce themselves...
wtoc.com
Ribbon cutting for new Parker’s at the globe on DeRenne Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s officially opened doors to another one of its locations in Savannah. The company’s 73rd location is on East DeRenne Avenue at the iconic globe site. A ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the grand opening on Monday. Greg Parker, the CEO of Parker’s,...
Feed the Boro turned hundreds away at Thanksgiving food drop
Feed the Boro (FTB) volunteers braved freezing temperatures to hold their Thanksgiving food drop on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro sponsored the food distribution and hosted it at the Kiwanis Ogeechee fairgrounds. Feed the Boro volunteers coordinate the...
blufftontoday.com
Mayor's Memo: Bluffton finalizes TIF Bond, named Triple Crown winner
The Town of Bluffton closed on its new Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Bond on Oct. 13, totaling $9.8 million. In total, five bids were received, with the lowest having a rate of 3.433% - which is terrific in our current market!. Having these funds provides the Town the ability to...
New commerce center breaks ground in Dorchester County
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will soon open an expansive commerce center in the Summerville area. County officials said that the new commerce center, located at 130 Hodge Road, broke ground Wednesday and highlights a move to meet the demands of the fast-paced and widespread industrial market. The commerce center will have two industrial […]
blufftontoday.com
Hampton Regional Medical Center Stroke Testimonial: Hoyt Mole
It was an average Tuesday morning in the Mole household. Hoyt Mole, 84, and his wife Elender Mole were preparing for a day of work in the family garden. However, it wasn’t long before Elender noticed something wasn’t right. Hoyt Mole seemed disoriented and confused and was having...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Automotive Parts Supplier to Create 630 Jobs with New Georgia Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of automotive parts and electronics...
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Savannah, Georgia – (With Photos)
Breakfast lovers rejoice, because Savannah’s breakfast game is one of the strongest in the country, as you are about to find out. Whether you are looking for a killer breakfast at an old school diner, or something more modern, it’s all here. Let the fine folks who run these help get your day started right! Bon appetit!
blufftontoday.com
Skeletal remains found in the 'greater Bluffton area'
Skeletal remains were found in the "greater Bluffton area known as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve," on Monday, Nov. 14, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. In its alert, the sheriff's office said that the cause of death, age, sex, and race of the person was unknown at the...
allongeorgia.com
SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory Through November 25
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, November 19 through Friday, November 25. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Here is an update on the new Groves K-12 complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The new Groves K-12 complex, which is expected to be opened on August 23, is currently being worked on and so are plans for students who will be attending next school year. The facility is close to 400,000 square feet and will have a capacity...
LIST: Local Thanksgiving meal giveaways
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local groups are gearing up for Thanksgiving with food giveaways for neighbors in need. Organizations are opting for either food drives or in-person events to serve mouthwatering, hot meals. St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah On November 17, St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah will be holding […]
“Community violence” led to fight involving several Colleton County High School students on Monday
News 2 has learned one 18-year-old student was arrested and two juveniles were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice following the Monday morning incident at Colleton County High School. — COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement responded to an incident involving several students at Colleton County High School on Monday morning. A spokesperson […]
Chatham County wrestles with collecting fire fees from residents in unincorporated areas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County leaders have wrestled with collecting money from those who live in unincorporated areas to pay for fire services for at least the past five years. In May, Chatham County Commissioners voted to change the fire services tax to a fire fee. Commissioners said that was because many people were […]
How you can see the US Navy Blue Angels in Beaufort
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort will host thousands at the upcoming MCAS Beaufort Airshow. Numerous performers and static displays are scheduled for the event, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. There is no cost to the general public to attend the show, however, tickets are on sale now for paid seating […]
counton2.com
Freeze watch issued for parts of Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a freeze watch for several Lowcountry counties as temperatures are expected to drop overnight. The watch extends from late Thursday night to Friday morning. A freeze watch is issued when temperatures could drop below 32 degrees, meaning outdoor...
WJCL
Police: 1 man seriously injured following shooting near Savannah store
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 2:23 p.m.: The scene at Family Dollar is being cleared. Police have not yet captured those responsible for the shooting. Update 2:05 p.m.: The Savannah Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting that resulted in one man suffering serious injuries.
Skeletal remains recovered in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says that skeletal remains were recovered from the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve area in greater Bluffton. BCSO worked with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroners Office to collect the remains. Police say that the cause, manner of death, sex, […]
Procession, funeral planned for Summerville policeman
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A procession and funeral service for Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson will take place Saturday. The Summerville Police Department announced on Thursday the passing of Captain Johnson following a cancer battle. Capt. Johnson served with the department for 20 years. According to the SPD, a viewing for Captain Johnson will happen Friday at […]
