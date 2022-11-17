Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Oklahoma-Born Olympian Jim Thorpe Remembered For Native American Month
This month, the nation celebrates Native American Heritage, honoring the history, traditions and contributions of the first people to inhabit this land. Perhaps the most famous indigenous person of the modern era is one of Oklahoma's Own, the great athlete Jim Thorpe, who is now regaining much-deserved recognition. James Brown...
news9.com
SBOE Shares How They Will Look Into Misuse Of School Funding
After 22 years of misallocated funds in Oklahoma Public Schools, the State Board of Education is working to fix the problem. At their November board meeting, they unanimously voted to request a state audit to figure out where the problem lies. Oklahoma City, Ponca City, Enid and Mid Del say...
news9.com
Made In Oklahoma: Chocolate Fudge Swirled Iced Coffee
David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma coalition joined News 9 Saturday morning to show us how to make a chocolate fudge swirled iced coffee. For the recipe, click here.
news9.com
Oklahoma Blood Institute Seeking More O Negative Blood Donors
The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is asking anyone with O negative blood to consider donating ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Two of the biggest reasons the OBI is asking for more help is because people with the blood type are considered universal donors, meaning that anyone in need of blood can receive type O negative blood.
news9.com
Tracking A Thanksgiving Storm System
TULSA, Okla. - It's a chilly start to the day before some warmer temperatures return toward the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After another chilly start with lows in the 30s, afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s today with sunshine, a few clouds, and a south wind from 10 to 20 mph. South winds will increase speeds slightly, from 15 to 25 mph Wednesday with afternoon highs also in the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds ahead of the Thanksgiving system that brings shower chances into the area. Thursday morning temps start in the 40s and ending with highs in the lower to mid-50s with gusty northwest winds midday to afternoon behind a departing cold front. Shower chances will remain for part of Friday and early Saturday before departing the state.
news9.com
Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Kickoff Times, Locations
The second week of the high school football postseason is complete and the state title pictures are becoming much clearer. In 6A-1, it's an all east-side battle once again with a Black Friday doubleheader in Broken Arrow, with Jenks and Bixby set to rematch at 1 p.m. and then Owasso battling Union for a spot in the state championship.
news9.com
Buffalo, Western New York Stats Digging Out After 'Historic' Storm
Parts of New York finally caught a break Sunday after a storm spent days dumping a potentially record-setting amount of snow on cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Many businesses in the hardest-hit areas remained closed, but highways reopened and travel bans in many areas were...
news9.com
System Nearing By Thanksgiving Morning
If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts. The cool weather continues on Monday morning. Here...
news9.com
3 Dead As Dangerous Lake-Effect Storm Paralyzes Upstate New York
Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped more than 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused at least three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the city receiving...
news9.com
Oklahoma Poison Control Center Offers Tips On Storing Medication, Household Cleaners Over Thanksgiving
The Oklahoma Poison Control Center wants to remind everyone to keep medications and household cleaners locked up when hosting guests for the holidays. According to the Oklahoma Poison Control Center, those who have guests over this holiday season should make sure to offer them a safe place to store medication. Officials also advise keeping cleaning products locked in a secure cabinet.
Comments / 0