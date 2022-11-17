Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Morning’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:
7-6-9-2, FIREBALL: 2
(seven, six, nine, two; FIREBALL: two)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:
7-6-9-2, FIREBALL: 2
(seven, six, nine, two; FIREBALL: two)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0