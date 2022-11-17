ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:

7-6-9-2, FIREBALL: 2

(seven, six, nine, two; FIREBALL: two)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

TX Lottery

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ These Texas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four) (five, eight, zero, nine; FIREBALL: eight) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000. Pick 3 Morning. 2-3-8, FIREBALL: 6. (two, three, eight; FIREBALL: six) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia election results certified

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday certified the results of the general election held earlier this month. The official results of the election are now available on the website of the secretary of state’s office. The certification deadline is Friday and Raffensperger applauded efforts by county election officials, which he said allowed the early certification. “Our 2022 General Election was a tremendous success,” Raffensperger said in a news release. “Early certification reflects that success. Georgia has struck the balance between accessibility and security, and Georgia’s election administrators worked tirelessly to get the job done.” County election officials last week conducted an audit of one race as required by state law. Raffensperger had chosen his own race for that audit and he said it confirmed the accuracy of the outcome.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Hundreds of people, many holding candles and wiping away tears, gathered in a Colorado Springs park to honor those killed and wounded when a gunman opened fire on a nightlife venue that for decades was a sanctuary for the local LGBTQ community. Monday night’s vigil came as the 22-year-old suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, remained hospitalized after Saturday night’s attack in which five people were killed and another 17 suffered gunshot wounds before patrons tackled and beat the suspect into submission. Aldrich faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, online court records showed. The attack at Club Q has shaken the LGBTQ community in this mostly conservative city of about 480,000, located 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of Denver. At the vigil people embraced and listened as speakers on a stage expressed both rage and sadness over the shootings. Jeremiah Harris, who is 24 and gay, said he went to the club a couple times a month and recognized one of the victims as the bartender who always served him. He said hearing others speak at the vigil was galvanizing following the attack.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Associated Press

Wisconsin university system to end Richland degree programs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman ordered UW-Platteville’s chancellor Tuesday to stop offering degree programs at the school’s Richland campus in the face of declining enrollment. Rothman sent a letter to UW-Platteville interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich saying only 60 students are currently pursuing degrees at the Richland campus and starting next academic year all degree programs offered at the branch campus will move to the main campus in Platteville. “While the University of Wisconsin System remains committed to the branch campuses and providing as broad of access for students as possible, there comes a time when financial pressure and low enrollment makes in-person degree level academic instruction no longer tenable,” Rothman wrote. He ordered Evetovich to develop a plan by Jan. 15 for transitioning the current students to the Platteville campus or the branch Baraboo campus. He called for her to make “reasonable arrangements” for them, suggesting they could continue to pay Richland tuition levels if they transfer to Platteville or another UW System school. He added that the plan should address faculty and staff as well but didn’t elaborate.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
The Associated Press

Texas high school basketball rankings

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings for the week of Nov. 21: BOYS PUBLIC Class 6A 1. Richardson Lake Highlands, 2-1; 2. Arlington Martin, 2-0; 3. North Crowley, 7-0; 4. Richardson, 4-2; 5. SA Northside Brennan, 5-2; 6. Pearland Dawson, 4-1; 7. Humble Summer Creek, 5-2; 8. Cy Creek, 5-2; 9. Lewisville Hebron, 4-3; 10. Trophy Club Nelson, 7-0; 11. South Grand Prairie, 3-0; 12. Austin Westlake, 6-1; 13. Humble Atascocita, 5-2; 14. Fort Bend Elkins, 5-2; 15. The Woodlands College Park, 5-1; 16. Beaumont United, 1-1; 17. Cy Falls, 1-2; 18. Lake Travis, 6-0; 19. DeSoto, 6-1; 20. Wolfforth Frenship, 2-0; 21. Plano East, 6-0; 22. Denton Guyer, 4-1; 23. Prosper Rock Hill, 4-0; 24. Katy Seven Lakes, 6-2; 25. San Marcos, 6-1.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Judge allows recount to continue in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire judge declined Tuesday to stop the secretary of state from reviewing a recount that helped edge the 400-member House closer to an even split. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican winners and 197 Democrats, but the final balance of power has yet to be determined pending recounts. In Manchester’s Ward 6, initial results showed Republican Rep. Larry Gagne defeating Democrat Maxine Mosley by 23 votes. A recount last week gave Mosley a win by one vote, but Secretary of State David Scanlan said the recount would continue this week because there was a discrepancy between how many ballots were counted during the recount and those counted during a separate audit. That prompted Mosley and the state Senate’s Democratic leader, Donna Soucy, to file a lawsuit seeking an emergency order to stop the proceedings. But a judge denied their request Tuesday morning and ordered the state to review all votes cast in the race later in the day.
CONCORD, NH
The Associated Press

Whitmer to appoint first Black woman to Michigan's top court

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to appoint the first Black woman to the Michigan Supreme Court, a spokesman said Tuesday. Kyra Harris Bolden is Whitmer’s choice to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Justice Bridget McCormack, spokesman Bobby Leddy said. An afternoon announcement was planned. Bolden is a state lawmaker from the Detroit area who has been a licensed lawyer for only eight years. She was a Democratic nominee for the Supreme Court in the Nov. 8 election but finished third in a race for two seats.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Mar-a-Lago special master case goes before appeals court

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court is hearing arguments Tuesday on whether to shut down an independent arbiter’s review of documents seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The Justice Department has asked the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit to end the review process, saying the appointment of a so-called special master has unnecessarily delayed its investigation into the presence of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Lawyers for Trump want the special master’s work to continue. Both sides will argue Tuesday before the appeals court. It was not clear when the court might rule, but a victory for the Justice Department could speed its investigation along by giving prosecutors access to documents they say they need for their work. The special master, a veteran Brooklyn judge named Raymond Dearie, was appointed in September at the Trump team’s request. He was tasked with conducting an independent inspection of the roughly 13,000 documents seized in the Aug. 8 search and filtering out from the criminal investigation any that might be covered by claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
576K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy