Spring Creek Elementary Kindness Krew hosts canned food drive
SPRING CREEK — The kids of Spring Creek Elementary’s Kindness Krew hosted a Canned Food Drive that ended on Monday. The food drive took place from Nov. 7-21, with a grand total of 808 items donated to The Underdog Ministries organization. The Krew’s motto is to spread the...
School closed during transport of dynamite
ELKO – An elementary school on Elko’s north side was locked down briefly Monday morning while police transported dynamite from a nearby neighborhood to a safe location for disposal. The explosives were placed in a containment vessel by the Elko Bomb Squad and escorted from Sierra Drive to...
Local government this week
——— Elko County School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 850 Elm St. The board is scheduled to hear a presentation regarding data from a survey on switching to a four-day school week. ——— Elko County Budget Committee meets at...
NDOT decides how to spend $105 million in Elko County
ELKO – Nevada Department of Transportation is allocating $105 million for work projects in Elko County in 2023-2024 ranging from pavement preservation to charging stations for electric vehicles, while roundabout construction in Spring Creek will come later. NDOT’s deputy director, Cole Mortensen, presented the list of work projects to...
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: A clear sky. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nonprofit's donated vehicle gets stolen
ELKO – The Good Deed Project is seeking the community’s help in locating a stolen vehicle that was recently donated to the organization by the Elko County Juvenile Detention Center. The red 2000 Ford Explorer with the words “Fire Rescue” on the vehicle was reported stolen from Sunnyside...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 13. 7 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Weather week ahead: Warming trend begins
ELKO – Temperatures could creep above the freezing mark in Elko on Sunday for the first time in nearly a week, and make it to 40 degrees by Thanksgiving. High temperatures have mostly been below freezing for nearly the past two weeks following early November snowstorms. The high at Elko’s airport on Saturday was 29 degrees.
Cellphone quickly reveals purse theft
ELKO – A woman who sat her purse down at a bar/restaurant where she worked started receiving money transfer notices from her bank before she noticed it had been stolen. One of three people charged with crimes in the case was arrested Friday. Police were called to the business...
