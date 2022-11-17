Read full article on original website
Fire danger elevated as strong winds hit Southern California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Another round of strong Santa Ana winds swept through Southern California on Saturday, increasing the risk of wildfires as humidity levels plummeted. The National Weather Service said winds will be strongest in the morning and begin diminishing by Saturday afternoon. A red flag warning for...
California man gets 17 1/2 years for cannabis pen fraud
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man who once competed on the Philippines national decathlon team was sentenced Monday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of more than $35 million with a phony scheme to market cannabis vape pens. David Joseph Bunevacz also...
Lawyer: Driver in sheriff's academy crash fell asleep
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver of an SUV that crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run last week fell asleep at the wheel while driving to work, his attorney told a newspaper Monday. Article continues below this ad. Attorney Alexandra Kazarian told the...
Final New Mexico county certifies midterm election results
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s most populous county on Monday certified the results from the recent midterm elections, marking the state's last county to do so ahead of next week’s statewide certification. Article continues below this ad. Bernalillo County commissioners voted during a quick meeting at...
Raymond Blanco, former Louisiana first gentleman, dies at 87
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Raymond Blanco, a former coach, longtime academic administrator at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and husband to the state’s first female governor, has died. He was 87. Article continues below this ad. Blanco died Saturday at his home in Lafayette, The Advocate...
Prosecutors: Man ran 2 drug labs that made fentanyl pills
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of running two illegal drug labs that used high-speed pill presses to create bulk amounts of tablets containing fentanyl and methamphetamine that were sold on the dark web, federal authorities said Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named...
Judge allows recount to continue in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire judge declined Tuesday to stop the secretary of state from reviewing a recount that helped edge the 400-member House closer to an even split. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican winners and 197 Democrats, but the final balance of power has...
GOP's Loudenbeck concedes Wisconsin secretary of state loss
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded defeat Monday in her bid to unseat Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette. Final results from the Nov. 8 election showed La Follette defeated Loudenbeck by 7,442 votes, or about 0.29 percentage point. That was within the 1-point margin for Loudenbeck to request a recount, but outside the quarter-point gap that would have meant a free recount. Loudenbeck conceded after county canvasses ended Monday morning.
