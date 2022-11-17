Read full article on original website
How Biden and Xi can save the climate
The most eye-catching outcome of President Biden’s long-awaited meeting with China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, was the resumption of U.S.-China cooperation on climate change. Although the two countries maintained informal contact during the ongoing UN international climate summit COP27 that just concluded in Egypt, no formal talks have taken place since Beijing suspended them in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) visit to Taiwan in August. The resumption of formal climate cooperation is a chance for both sides to reset the critical relationship between the world’s two largest emitters. But unlike in the past, when they focused primarily on cutting emissions, the U.S. and China should now focus on adaptation — equipping the world to respond to climate impacts already taking place.
Austin warns of Beijing’s ‘dangerous behavior’ in meeting with China’s defense chief
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met on the sidelines in Cambodia with China’s defense minister on Tuesday to discuss global security tensions and to urge his counterpart in Beijing to keep an open line of communication. The two discussed conflicts relating to Taiwan, North Korea, the potential use of...
Study: Majority of Iranians want regime change as country's protests continue to grow
A new study by the Tony Blair Institute published today shows that Iranian society has become more secular, spanning both genders, all age groups, and rural-urban areas. Most Iranians want a regime change.
