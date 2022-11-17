ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postal workers voice concerns over delivery demand ahead of holiday shopping surge

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is only a week away, along with Black Friday shopping.

The Postal Service said it processed more than 13 billion packages, pieces of mail, and cards between last Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.

Some postal workers testified Wednesday on Capitol Hill, saying they are expecting some challenges this year.

“Postmasters that are short staffed in many areas of the country are personally delivering mail on some routes in order to fulfill that mission,” said Ed Carley with United Postmasters and Managers of America.

Postal workers say people are ordering items earlier to combat concerns about supply chain issues.

The early shopping should help make the holiday season run smoothly.

