If you’re paying attention to the early awards season, it may be starting to look like the two leading Oscar contenders for Best Picture are “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “TAR.” The two films cleaned up in the nominations at the Gotham Awards and Spirit Awards, putting them at the forefront. But these early awards are strictly focused on lower-budget films and thus contenders like “The Fabelmans” weren’t eligible. So are these really becoming Oscar front-runners, or will they take a backseat when all-budget-inclusive awards and nominations are announced? SEE2023 Spirit Awards film nominations The wishy-washy answer is, it depends. This...

13 MINUTES AGO