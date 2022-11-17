ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

TVLine

Doom Patrol Season 4 Trailer Warns: 'Immortus Is Real, and It's Coming'

Those singing, dancing were-butts were only the beginning. HBO Max has released the official trailer for Season 4 of Doom Patrol, offering an extended preview of what’s to come when the twisted DC series returns next month. “Something very big and very dangerous is headed our way,” Willoughby (Mark Sheppard) tells the Doom Patrol atop this new trailer. “Immortus is real, and it’s coming. We are wandering into the literal end of days as we speak.” We aren’t given a clear picture of Immortus in the trailer, but it’s worth noting that the centuries-old character of General Immortus was first introduced alongside the...
Deadline

‘Ghosts’ Return Tops 10M In Delayed Viewing As Procedurals Dominate

EXCLUSIVE: CBS‘ fall TV premieres are continuing to impress in delayed viewing with five episodes reaching over 10M viewers. Unsurprisingly, procedurals are dominating the broadcast landscape, but the Season 2 premiere of Ghosts has managed to pull through as the only comedy to crack 10M total viewers after 35 days of multi-platform viewing. Out of the top 30 season premieres, the sophomore series sits at No. 6 on the chart. 60 Minutes has pulled ahead of the network’s scripted series to become the most-watched broadcast debut this season with nearly 10.9M people tuning in, according to Nielsen. That’s not a huge...
GoldDerby

Are ‘Everything Everywhere’ and ‘TAR’ moving up in Oscar race after Indie Spirit nominations?

If you’re paying attention to the early awards season, it may be starting to look like the two leading Oscar contenders for Best Picture are “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “TAR.” The two films cleaned up in the nominations at the Gotham Awards and Spirit Awards, putting them at the forefront. But these early awards are strictly focused on lower-budget films and thus contenders like “The Fabelmans” weren’t eligible. So are these really becoming Oscar front-runners, or will they take a backseat when all-budget-inclusive awards and nominations are announced? SEE2023 Spirit Awards film nominations The wishy-washy answer is, it depends. This...
Newsweek

