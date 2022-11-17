Read full article on original website
Related
Doom Patrol Season 4 Trailer Warns: 'Immortus Is Real, and It's Coming'
Those singing, dancing were-butts were only the beginning. HBO Max has released the official trailer for Season 4 of Doom Patrol, offering an extended preview of what’s to come when the twisted DC series returns next month. “Something very big and very dangerous is headed our way,” Willoughby (Mark Sheppard) tells the Doom Patrol atop this new trailer. “Immortus is real, and it’s coming. We are wandering into the literal end of days as we speak.” We aren’t given a clear picture of Immortus in the trailer, but it’s worth noting that the centuries-old character of General Immortus was first introduced alongside the...
Here's What's Next for Shangela After 'Dancing With the Stars' 2022 Finale
"Dancing With the Stars" may be over but Shangela won't be off screens for long. The "Drag Race" star spoke to Newsweek about one of her many upcoming projects.
Watch: 'Back in the Groove' trailer: Taye Diggs hosts Hulu dating show
"Back in the Groove," a new dating reality show featuring Taye Diggs, is coming to Hulu in December.
‘Ghosts’ Return Tops 10M In Delayed Viewing As Procedurals Dominate
EXCLUSIVE: CBS‘ fall TV premieres are continuing to impress in delayed viewing with five episodes reaching over 10M viewers. Unsurprisingly, procedurals are dominating the broadcast landscape, but the Season 2 premiere of Ghosts has managed to pull through as the only comedy to crack 10M total viewers after 35 days of multi-platform viewing. Out of the top 30 season premieres, the sophomore series sits at No. 6 on the chart. 60 Minutes has pulled ahead of the network’s scripted series to become the most-watched broadcast debut this season with nearly 10.9M people tuning in, according to Nielsen. That’s not a huge...
Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Here's How Your Favorites Placed
"RuPaul's Drag Race" star Shangela, "The Bachelorette" Gabby Windey, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and actor Wayne Brady battled it out in the grand finale.
'Wednesday' Release Time: When 'Addams Family' Spin-Off Drops on Netflix
Netflix's new take on the "Addams Family" follows a teenage Wednesday as she enters a new school for students with supernatural powers that hides dark secrets.
Christina Ricci Is Helping Usher in a New Era of Wednesday Addams
"There have been many iterations of her, because she's really a character that the fans have owned," Christina Ricci told Newsweek's Parting Shot about Wednesday Addams. Ricci will next be seen in Tim Burton's "Wednesday" on Netflix.
Are ‘Everything Everywhere’ and ‘TAR’ moving up in Oscar race after Indie Spirit nominations?
If you’re paying attention to the early awards season, it may be starting to look like the two leading Oscar contenders for Best Picture are “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “TAR.” The two films cleaned up in the nominations at the Gotham Awards and Spirit Awards, putting them at the forefront. But these early awards are strictly focused on lower-budget films and thus contenders like “The Fabelmans” weren’t eligible. So are these really becoming Oscar front-runners, or will they take a backseat when all-budget-inclusive awards and nominations are announced? SEE2023 Spirit Awards film nominations The wishy-washy answer is, it depends. This...
TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio and Partner Win ‘DWTS’ Season 31 After Receiving Perfect Scores
She and Mark Ballas have consistently claimed the top score throughout their nine weeks working together.
Meet The 'Welcome to Chippendales' Cast and Real-Life Characters
"Welcome to Chippendales" stars Kumail Nanjiani and Annaleigh Ashford told Newsweek all about their characters in the Hulu series.
Elon Musk to Keep Alex Jones Twitter Ban for Tragic Personal Reason
While Musk has reinstated the Twitter accounts of a number of controversial figures since taking over the platform, he is drawing the line at Jones.
Letitia Wright Condemns 'Disrespectful' Story, Denies 'Black Panther' Rumor
The "Black Panther" star slammed a writer over a story that she said compares her to men "who have been accused of abuse & sexual misconduct."
Celebrity Chef Reveals How Stars Dine at Thanksgiving
Brooke Baevsky, aka the internet's Chef Bae, is used to cooking for celebrities and high-profile people, and she told Newsweek how they dine at Thanksgiving.
Meet the Student Behind Hive, the Twitter Alternative Challenging Elon Musk
"I feel like users might feel stuck on other platforms right now," Hive Social founder Raluca Pop told Newsweek.
Dog Loving Its 'MC Hammer' Style Jumpsuit Has Internet in Stitches
Several users on TikTok were delighted by the pet in the latest viral video, with one saying this dog is "ready to be an extra in a music video with rain."
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1043M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0