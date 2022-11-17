Read full article on original website
Suspect identified in Dothan double murder, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—During an investigation into the double murder of two Dothan women, police have identified a teenage suspect, per Dothan Police Department According to a Dothan Police Press Release, the suspect has been identified as Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr.,14, of Dothan. Oliver is wanted for two counts of capital murder. He has been accused […]
WALB 10
Reward offered for Decatur Co. gas station armed robbery
ATTAPULGUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is offering a reward for information on the arrest of an armed robbery suspect at an Attapulgus gas station, according to the DCSO. The robbery happened on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 8:30 a.m. at Susie Q’s, according to the...
dothanpd.org
UPDATE: Suspect in Double Murder Now in Custody
Update: Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. has been taken into custody and has ben charged as a juvenile with two counts of Capital Murder. He will be held in the Southeast Alabama Diversion Center. Due to the restriction of a court order, no further information will be released regarding him. On...
Tallahassee Police Department investigating stabbing incident
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred early Monday morning.
villages-news.com
Alabama man jailed after allegedly attacking female companion during road trip
An Alabama man was arrested after allegedly attacking his female companion during a road trip. Nathan Eleazar McKee, 32, of Midland City, Ala. had been arguing with the woman when they stopped to refuel at about 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pilot station on State Road 44 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He threatened to leave her behind if she did not stop arguing with him.
WJHG-TV
Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.
wtvy.com
UPDATE: Names of 2 victims found shot dead in Dothan home released
UPDATE (5:35am) - Overnight, the Dothan Police Department released new details of two women found shot dead in a city residence. The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean, and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. Dothan Police say they are both from Dothan. Police say neither lived at...
wdhn.com
Close friend of victim in double murder speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — David Campbell’s heart was torn into pieces after finding out the news from social media and phone calls that his ex-girlfriend from middle school Jasmine Danielle Bean was killed Sunday night. “When I seen the pictures it crushed me I dropped my phone and...
WALB 10
Seminole Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and finding a burglary suspect. The burglary happened at Sunny’s Grocery on Highway 374 early Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said the suspect is described as a white man, in his 30s-40s and has...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 19-20, 2022
Brian Edenfield, 42, Grand Ridge, Florida: Battery domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Donald Fenton, 71, Grand Ridge, Florida: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. November 20, 2022. Everth Reyes, 22, Lawrenceville, Georgia: Operating a motor vehicle without a license: Jackson County...
wdhn.com
Dothan man tries to flee police, arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, HCSO
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After attempting to run from Houston County Deputies, a Dothan man has been arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl and faces a hefty bond, per the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the HCSO, on November 18, Houston County Sheriff’s Investigators performed...
WCTV
Four injured, including two young children, in Taylor County crash Saturday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four people were hurt, including two children, following a single-vehicle crash in Taylor County Saturday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a SUV was driving south on Spring Warrior Road near Quail Street around 6:30 p.m. when it traveled off the roadway to the right. The...
wdhn.com
Ozark man arrested, accused of making terrorist threats towards police, OPD
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— After a multi-department operation that included air support and military vehicles, an Ozark man has been arrested and accused of making a terroristic threat, per the Ozark Police Department. On the morning of November 17, Ozark Police responded to a home in the 2100 block of...
Post-Searchlight
Susie Q’s robbed at gunpoint, manhunt underway
ATTAPULGUS- Law enforcement is currently tracking a man that held a Susie Q’s store clerk at gunpoint this morning in a successful armed robbery. According to law enforcement sources, the masked assailant escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. GSP, DCSO, and BPS are actively searching the...
WJHG-TV
Sneads woman arrested for drug and ammunition possession
SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Sneads woman was arrested last week after police say drugs and ammunition were found at her house. On Nov. 8, Sneads Police assisted the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with their investigation into 44-year-old Patty Duncan. Officers say probable cause was found to charge her with criminal mischief, burglary, and grand theft, as well as obtaining a search warrant for her residence.
WCTV
Pedestrian killed in Gadsden County crash
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 26-year-old man from Gretna, Fla. was killed Thursday night outside of Quincy when he was hit by a pickup truck. It happened around 8:25 p.m. on U.S. Highway 90 near Woodberry Road when a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old woman from Quincy, Fla. hit the man who was standing in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Pedestrian dead following traffic incident near Pensacola, Mabry streets
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a traffic incident involving a pedestrian.
955wtvy.com
Alabama’s A-G to Prosecute Local Case
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute accused killer Coley McCraney next year. Marshall will be stepping in after Dale County assistant D.A David Emory suffered a serious bike accident. McCraney is charged with shooting two local teens to death in 1999.
wdhn.com
Dothan restauranteur says harassment and slander of her name are the reasons for her $25 million request
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan restaurant owner is asking for millions of dollars to be paid after she says she was harassed and slandered. Latonya Dorsey, the owner of Mama T’s is asking for $25 million from the city of Dothan after her bid for the child feeding program that is now under federal investigation was exposed, to another business that eventually outbid her.
wfxl.com
Dougherty County commissioners deny church proposal
Dougherty County Commissioners were faced with opposition from residents today for a proposal of a church with a cemetery. The church was projected to be built on Nelms Road near a neighborhood and highway intersection. President of Putney Neighborhood watch Billy Williams says the cemetery could affect the water of...
