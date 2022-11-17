ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

Early morning brush fire threatened homes in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Some residents in the Back Creek area of Roanoke County are back in their homes after being evacuated due to a brush fire. The Roanoke County Department of Fire and Rescue says they were dispatched at approximately 5:34 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to the area of Mt. Chestnut Road. When firefighters arrived they reported the area was filled with smoke with about three to four acres on fire.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Commonwealth Clash between UVA and Virginia Tech canceled

The ACC announced on Monday night that the Virginia at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26, has been canceled. Commonwealth Clash between UVA and Virginia Tech …. The ACC announced on Monday night that the Virginia at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26, has...
BLACKSBURG, VA

