Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Early morning brush fire threatened homes in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Some residents in the Back Creek area of Roanoke County are back in their homes after being evacuated due to a brush fire. The Roanoke County Department of Fire and Rescue says they were dispatched at approximately 5:34 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to the area of Mt. Chestnut Road. When firefighters arrived they reported the area was filled with smoke with about three to four acres on fire.
wfxrtv.com
Commonwealth Clash between UVA and Virginia Tech canceled
The ACC announced on Monday night that the Virginia at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26, has been canceled. Commonwealth Clash between UVA and Virginia Tech …. The ACC announced on Monday night that the Virginia at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26, has...
wfxrtv.com
Glenvar, Auburn take home state volleyball titles; Hidden Valley finishes 2nd in Class 3
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Glenvar and Auburn earned repeat crowns in Class 2 and Class 1 state volleyball respectively while Hidden Valley fell one win shy of completing a perfect season in Class 3. Led by a senior-heavy roster, the Highlanders swept East Rockingham to win back-to-back Class 2...
wfxrtv.com
Dashing to make a difference: Rescue Mission prepares for annual “Drumstick Dash” fundraiser
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Turkey day is dashing towards us and that means, of course, so is the Roanoke Rescue Mission’s largest annual fundraiser. The “Drumstick Dash” helps serve over 200,000 meals annually to those in need. A lot of dashers got the chance Saturday to...
wfxrtv.com
Rescue Mission of Roanoke combats food insecurity throughout the community
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –High food prices are still putting strain on families, especially as the holiday season kicks into high gear. Non-profits like the Rescue Mission of Roanoke are working hard to try and keep up. Every Saturday morning the Manna Pantry with Rescue Mission of Roanoke donates over...
Comments / 0