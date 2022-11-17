SIOUX FALLS, SD (NSUWolves.com) – FRIDAY. With the second day of the Augustana Invitational in the books, the Northern State swim team remains in sixth place with a total of 107 team points. The Wolves had five swimmers advance to Friday evenings final’s session, and saw Lilly Grebner record her second NCAA B-Cut and event win through the two days of competition at the Midco Aquatic Center.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO