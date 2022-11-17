Read full article on original website
12th Ave SE from S Washington to S Kline Street closed Tuesday for utility work
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Weather permitting beginning at approximately 8:00 AM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 the following road will be closed to thru traffic for utility work:. 12th Avenue SE from S Washington Street to S Kline Street. Work will be completed as quickly as possible. Motorists are advised to...
NSU Runner Officially Gets All-Region Honors
NEW ORLEANS, LA (NSUWolves.com) – All-Region honorees for the 2022 NCAA Division II Cross Country season were recognized on Monday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) following Regional Championships Saturday. Northern State senior Jackson Harrison ended his Wolves cross country career on a high note and was named to the list.
NSU WBB Player Grabs NSIC Weekly Honor
BURNSVILLE, MN (NSUWolves.com) – Northern State University senior Laurie Rogers was named the NSIC North Division Player of the Week by the league office on Monday morning. Rogers led the Wolves to a pair of wins over MSU-Moorhead and South Dakota Mines en route to her second career conference player of the week honors.
Wolves’ Swimmers Finish Sixth at Three-Day Augustana Invite
SIOUX FALLS, SD (NSUWolves.com) – FRIDAY. With the second day of the Augustana Invitational in the books, the Northern State swim team remains in sixth place with a total of 107 team points. The Wolves had five swimmers advance to Friday evenings final’s session, and saw Lilly Grebner record her second NCAA B-Cut and event win through the two days of competition at the Midco Aquatic Center.
NSU Runners Set New Personal Marks at Regional Championships
JOPLIN, MO (NSUWolves.com) – NCAA DII Regional Championships in Joplin, MO. The Northern State University men’s and women’s cross country teams took 21st (men) and 17th (women) from the NCAA Central Region Championships on Saturday. The men recorded an average 10k time of 32:33.0, while the women notched an average 6k time of 23:15.0.
Aberdeen City Council approve the City Manager to hire Economic Development Manager
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The Aberdeen City Council on Monday night discussed who to hire for economic development of the city. There were three different options, one from the city manager, one from the city council, & one from the Aberdeen Development Corporation. City Council member Alan Johnson had to play the...
