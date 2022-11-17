Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Omar and out: McCarthy vows to yank 'Squad' member from House committee
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Saturday he intends to make good on his promise to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) off the House Foreign Affairs Committee when the GOP takes control of Congress next year. McCarthy made the comments while speaking at the high-profile Republican Jewish Coalition’s 2022...
Washington Examiner
Biden's 80th birthday raises questions about 2024 political viability
President Joe Biden's 80th birthday Sunday coincides with his looming decision, as the country's oldest commander in chief, to seek reelection in 2024. But despite Democrats outperforming expectations in the midterm elections, some members, particularly younger, more liberal, or ambitious lawmakers, have already unsheathed their political knives and called for change after Biden pledged to be a "bridge" to the next generation of leaders two years ago.
Washington Examiner
Cleaning House: How Democrats' midterm defeat helped usher in next generation of leadership
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Thursday that she would not seek reelection to a leadership position, ending her two-decade stint atop House Democrats' caucus and opening the door to the biggest leadership shake-up in recent memory. The change was long coming. Pelosi and her deputies, Majority Leader...
Washington Examiner
Rep. Nancy Mace says 'anybody is on the table' for Hunter Biden investigation subpoena
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said that "anybody is on the table" when it comes to witnesses for the House investigation into President Joe Biden's son, Hunter. Mace shared how wide-ranging the investigation by House Republicans is planned to be while speaking on Fox and Friends Sunday. "Well, the beauty of...
Washington Examiner
House Democrats head off fight over No. 3 leadership post
Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) is dropping his bid for Democratic Caucus chairman, heading off a fight over House Democrats' No. 3 post by leaving it open for Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA). Neguse said in a Monday letter to colleagues that he would instead run for chairman of the Democratic Policy...
Washington Examiner
AOC criticizes Lauren Boebert's response to nightclub shooting
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for her views on the LGBT community and gun laws after the Colorado Republican posted her response to the nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs. Boebert issued a message of support to the victims Sunday, saying the victims and families were in...
Washington Examiner
Why the election turned out as it did
The more you look at the recent midterm election , the more the crazy quilt makes sense. While fundamentals worked against Democrats — a president with low ratings and an uncertain economy with high inflation — one thing that didn’t work against them was the alternative. This...
Washington Examiner
Why both parties are still vying for the Georgia Senate seat
With just two weeks until Georgia’s runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Herschel Walker, party leaders are ramping up spending on advertisements in a last-ditch effort to secure the Senate seat that has been deemed crucial for both sides. Democrats have already secured a tight majority in...
Washington Examiner
Maricopa County has little incentive to rig elections against Republicans
No matter what she says, Kari Lake lost the Arizona governor’s race. While the Republican is pulling a Donald Trump and alleging that election officials in Maricopa County rigged the election against her, that claim doesn't make much sense. Maricopa County election officials have little incentive to rig elections against her, Trump, and other losing Republican candidates.
Washington Examiner
Judiciary Democrats demand investigation of latest Supreme Court leak
Democratic lawmakers are demanding answers after a bombshell New York Times report alleged that a 2014 Supreme Court decision was leaked to a former anti-abortion activist. The New York Times report, published Saturday, chronicled yearslong efforts by Rev. Robert Schenck, once an anti-abortion activist, and other donors to his nonprofit group to reach conservative justices and push anti-abortion positions. Schenck claimed, according to the report, that he obtained advanced word of the outcome in the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, in which Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his majority opinion that religious business owners did not have to comply with the Affordable Care Act's mandate requiring contraception coverage.
Washington Examiner
DOJ sets the stage to interfere in yet another election
Attorney General Merrick Garland made it clear last week that the Justice Department intends to interfere in the 2024 presidential election. The unapologetic Biden administration hack’s decision to appoint a special counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump, his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and his handling of classified documents, came just three days after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy. The timing is not a coincidence.
“Hostage situation”: Republicans worry Trump will launch third-party bid if he loses GOP primary
Donald Trump addressing a crowd during a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport on September 8, 2020 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Former President Donald Trump is still the frontrunner to be the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nominee -- but what would happen if he were defeated.
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake claims thousands of voters told her not to give up election fight
Kari Lake, Arizona's GOP gubernatorial candidate who cast herself as an election martyr following her loss to Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs, signaled Monday she would not be conceding anytime soon. The former news anchor claimed that "printer problems, tabulation errors, 3-hour-plus lines or longer, and confusing instructions given by election...
Washington Examiner
Why conservatives are staging last-minute push to overhaul same-sex marriage bill
Conservative Republicans are stepping up efforts to fight for changes in legislation that would codify same-sex marriage rights in federal law. The growing opposition comes months after talk of a same-sex marriage bill began on Capitol Hill, with little in the way of coordinated messaging from Republicans at the outset.
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: As good as it’s been for Biden
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden having the best week he has had in about a year. His party evaporated the GOP election “red wave,” he kept the Senate, and he held his own overseas. Even better, he ended the week by hosting his granddaughter's wedding on the South Lawn on Saturday.
Washington Examiner
Who is Rob Schenck: Can the man behind the bombshell 2014 Supreme Court leak be trusted?
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito denied any allegation that he revealed in advance the decision of a 2014 case surrounding contraceptives and religious rights after a former anti-abortion activist said he learned of the final decision weeks before its announcement. The allegation was levied by Rev. Rob Schenck, a former...
Washington Examiner
Garland looks hypocritical in naming special counsel against Trump but not Biden
Attorney General Merrick Garland is acting with flagrant double standards in appointing a special counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump. The code of federal regulations gives an attorney general broad leeway in deciding whether to appoint a special counsel. The code relies on the attorney general’s honor to ensure the leeway is used consistently. Garland may not deserve such reliance.
Washington Examiner
The case for a Hunter Biden special counsel in wake of Trump investigation
Republicans led by Donald Trump are renewing their calls for Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel into Hunter Biden following a move to appoint one to investigate the former president. On Friday, Garland selected Jack Smith, a longtime DOJ veteran and war crimes prosecutor at The Hague,...
Washington Examiner
Shock: Trump a ‘severe underdog’ in Iowa caucuses
In the latest sign that some Republicans are eager for fresh faces in the 2024 presidential primaries, Iowa voters have done an about-face, making Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis their No. 1 pick. In the last year, during which DeSantis became a GOP star and former President Donald Trump announced his...
Washington Examiner
Senators aim to pass child privacy bills in lame-duck session
A bipartisan group of senators is pushing for the passage of stricter protections for children's private data during the lame-duck session of Congress. Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) are seeking to attach two children's data regulatory bills to larger legislation expected to advance before the current Congress ends, Senate aides told the Washington Examiner.
Comments / 0